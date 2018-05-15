Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido performs at Sierra Leone's Presidential inauguration

For Davido, it is one feat after another, and the latest is his performance at the presidential inauguration of Sierra Leone's Julius Maada Bio.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido shoots pool with himself in an Off-White t-shirt play Davido was on hand to perform his hit songs at the Inauguration of Sierra Leone's new President (Native)
Pop sensation, Davido was present in a gathering that paraded world leaders at the event of the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.

The event which was held over the weekend witnessed the presence of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Liberia's President, George Weah and other notable world leaders.

Nigerian superstar, Davido was also invited to come thrill the guests at the special occasion.

The singer immediately took to his Instagram page to thank the new president and profess his excitement at the opportunity.

 

In a series of Instagram posts by @fortuneshotz, he also shared pictures of Davido performing at the gala night in Freetown.

 

It will be recalled that Davido was recently crowned artist of the year at the 2018 Headies awards and has announced that his sophomore album will be released this September.

