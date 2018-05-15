Davido performs at Sierra Leone's Presidential inauguration

For Davido, it is one feat after another, and the latest is his performance at the presidential inauguration of Sierra Leone's Julius Maada Bio.
The event which was held over the weekend witnessed the presence of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Liberia's President, George Weah and other notable world leaders.
Nigerian superstar, Davido was also invited to come thrill the guests at the special occasion.
The singer immediately took to his Instagram page to thank the new president and profess his excitement at the opportunity.
Congratulations Your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio , The New President of The beautiful Country of Sierra Leone #emo#77iP## . I also want to say a big Thank you to the First Lady of Sierra Leone Her Excellency Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio for the invite to Grace this wonderful Event . Also present was the Newly Elected President of Liberia His Excellency President George Manneh Weah I cant Wait to visit LIBERIA God bless you sir. I am really excited about Our new African leaders Coming in. God Bless Africa #emo#77iP###emo#77iP## #YouthPresident
In a series of Instagram posts by @fortuneshotz, he also shared pictures of Davido performing at the gala night in Freetown.
It will be recalled that Davido was recently crowned artist of the year at the 2018 Headies awards and has announced that his sophomore album will be released this September.