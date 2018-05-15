Davido performs at Sierra Leone's Presidential inauguration

news

Pop sensation, Davido was present in a gathering that paraded world leaders at the event of the inauguration of Sierra Leone's new president, Julius Maada Bio.

The event which was held over the weekend witnessed the presence of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Liberia's President, George Weah and other notable world leaders.

Nigerian superstar, Davido was also invited to come thrill the guests at the special occasion.

The singer immediately took to his Instagram page to thank the new president and profess his excitement at the opportunity.

In a series of Instagram posts by @fortuneshotz, he also shared pictures of Davido performing at the gala night in Freetown.