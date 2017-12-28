Home > Entertainment > Music >

Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Dr Sid, reunite at ’30 Billion’ concert

Davido Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, Kayswitch, Dr Sid, D’Prince reunite at singer’s ’30 Billion’ Lagos concert

Led by Don Jazzy, the group comprising of D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid, and Kay Switch made a comeback. They performed some of their classic hits such as ‘Pere’, ‘Booty call’, ‘Give it to me’, ‘Pop something’ and ‘Suddenly’.

It was an emotional moment as Davido ensured that members of Nigeria’s legendary but defunct record label, Mo’Hits, reunited for one more performance.

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

After Wizkid reconciled with Davido publicly on stage at his headline concert – ‘Wizkid: The Concert’ – Davido reciprocated with another reunion onstage.

The singer called Wizkid “My new best friend,” before they went on to perform Starboy’s latest hit record ‘Manya.’

Wizkid would later lead the crowd in the chant “say OBO, say Starboy…”

There were also performances from 2face Idibia, Daddy Showkey, Reminisce, Olamide, Falz and others.

