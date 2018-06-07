Davido is aiming to sell out O2 Arena

news

Davido has opened up that he is about to sell out the O2 Arena in a manner similar to what Wizkid achieved.

In an Instagram video shared by UK based media personality, Adesope Olajide, Davido who was recently listed to perform at the Made in America Festival 2018 and the One Music Fest both holding in the United States later in the year announced that his immediate plan is to hold his own concert at the O2 Arena.

The singer who is currently in France to honour an event, when asked where he was going next, replied ''It's called, eh, my brother (Wizkid) did it, I'm about to do it, O2.''

Davido has performed across various cities across the world in recent times with his sold out concert before a crowd of 10,000 fans in Suriname , South America grabbing major headlines.

Wizkid sells out 20,000 O2 Arena

Weeks ago, Wizkid had made history when he sold out the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena during his headline performance at the AfroRepublik concert.

This was a remarkable feat in the career of not just the Starboy but history of Nigerian music as it was a confirmation of the growth that music from our shores have enjoyed over the course of the years.

The event was also streamed online by a provided YouTube channel that delivered the experience to a bigger outside outside those present at the venue.

Davido and Wizkid 'bromance'

Couple of months ago, it was a case of differences, bad blood and spark points between the camp of Nigeria's biggest pop stars, Davido and Wizkid.

Things got to its height when members of both camps clashed at the One Africa Music Festival 2017 held in Dubai, but common sense soon prevailed, and the rivalry which was beginning to get ugly got settled.

The duo are now become besties have been pictured performing together at concerts and openly showing love and support for each other on social media.

This new found 'bromance' was again brought to the fore in the new Pepsi advert ahead of the Super Eagles going for the World Cup, where the duo were captured together promoting the Nigerian spirit.

Since the start of the year, their profiles have risen internationally, with hit singles and performances at concerts around the world, spreading the music to a global audience.