Following his epic performance at the Castle Lite Unlocks concert in Lagos, which featured J Cole as the headline act,Davido has dropped a new single titled ''Assurance''.

The track is reportedly dedicated to Davido’s long time girlfriend, Chioma.

''Assurance'' is another heavy tune in the latest line of releases from the artist following his ''Flora my Flawa'' single released earlier in the year, and the reigning hit record ''Mind'' with his DMW crew.

The single which is produced by SperoachBeatz, is also dedicated to guys out there who really loves and care about their woman.