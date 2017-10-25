Dagrin :  How his career would have turned out

Today, Wednesday, October 25, is the birthday of the late rapper Dagrin. He would have turned 27 today.

Pulse takes a look at Dagrin's short but great career and wonders what it would have been like if he did not die before his prime.

Just imagine what could have done, what he would have achieved, the ups and downs of his career and if he would still be relevant today.

"Dagrin drops the videos to 'Kondo' and 'Ghetto Dreams', and he becomes a national rap star.

At the 2010 Headies, he gives the best performance of the night by performing 'Pon Pon Pon' dressed in and Ghetto Dreams' .

Later that night, Dagrin wins the Best Rap Album category and Best Rap single category which more or less establishes him as the best rapper in the country. In November 2010, Dagrin tweets "New album loading. Sossick wit 200 beats in a week. #CEO".

Rap fans would have to wait almost a year for the release of his third album 'Akogun: Story of a Street Legend'. Dagrin is in high demand in the industry. A lot of rappers and singers want him to feature on their songs. Also the rapper was always on the road performing shows nationwide. It was hard to get him into the studio.

The album dropped in October 2011 and it was worth the wait though. The album sees Dagrin experimenting with more English fans to appease his non-speaking Yoruba fans.

Four hit singles come out from this album and Dagrin takes the Best Rap Album category for the second year in a row. Spurred by his large fan base, Dagrin goes on a nationwide tour of the tertiary institutions in the country.

He carries along upcoming Yoruba rappers, Olamide, Reminisce and Seriki on the tour called 'Streets University'.

In 2012 and 2013, the music scene in Nigeria changes to accommodate the growing pop scene led by Wizkid and Davido. Dagrin won't drop an album in these years.

For his next album, Dagrin would work with other producers. In 2014, Dagrin would drop his fourth studio project called 'The Return'. This project wouldn't be accepted by his hardcore fans but the pop audience would love it for its pop sound.

By this time, Olamide and Reminisce would have established themselves as the hottest rappers in the game.

Dagrin would try his hands on other entertainment endeavours. He produces and stars in a movie loosely based on his life. Based on the success of the flick, Dagrin further tries his hands at acting.

He also launches a music label where he signs an upcoming rapper, a female singer and a male pop act. After three years without an album, Dagrin announced he would be dropping his fifth studio album by December 2017. He reveals that Sossick will be the main producer on the album. This excites Dagrin's rap fans.