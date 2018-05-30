news

Cobhams Asuquo teams up with Sound Sultan and Bez on this satirical song titled, 'Everyday'.

Released to tie in with the mood of the nation as Nigerians celebrate May 29, regarded as Democracy day , prolific producer Cobhams alongside fellow artists, Sound Sultan and Bez tell a story inspired by happenings in the country.

Everyday is a clarion call to Nigerians to avoid mediocrity and exercise the powers that they have especially in light of the coming elections.

The song was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.