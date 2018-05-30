Home > Entertainment > Music >

Cobhams Asuquo Everyday feat Sound Sultan Bez

New Music Cobhams Asuquo - Everyday feat. Sound Sultan, Bez

Listen to the trio of Cobhams Asuquo, Sound Sultan and Bez tell a story drawing parallels with the Nigerian state on ''Everyday''.

Cobhams Asuquo features Sound Sultan and Bez on new single, ''Everyday''
Cobhams Asuquo teams up with Sound Sultan and Bez on this satirical song titled, 'Everyday'.

Released to tie in with the mood of the nation as Nigerians celebrate May 29, regarded as Democracy day, prolific producer Cobhams alongside fellow artists, Sound Sultan and Bez tell a story inspired by happenings in the country.

Everyday is a clarion call to Nigerians to avoid mediocrity and exercise the powers that they have especially in light of the coming elections.

The song was produced by Cobhams Asuquo.

 

Cobhams Asuquo goes emotional in Óne Hit' video
