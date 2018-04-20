Cina Soul X Pheelz - '12:01'

news

Ghanaian soul singer, Cina Soul teams up with Nigerian producer, Pheelz on new single, ''12:01".

The talented singer who was a finalist in the 2014 Vodafone Music Icon Talent Show in Ghana and has featured with top artists like M. anifest and Efya has a new single titled ''12:01" (ADM Remix).

Cina, who recently got signed to Universal Music group , has the perfect attributes of a cross-over artist.

The fusion of her native tongue and her understanding of music and cultural flexibility allows her to easily fit in with any brand suitable for her market.

Remarkably, 12:01 is a remix of the song 00:01 released by last year. She ups the ante on the remix which is produced by Nigerian beatmaker Pheelz.

The video is quite fascinating and makes for a pleasurable viewing.