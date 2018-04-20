Home > Entertainment > Music >

Cina Soul X Pheelz - '12:01'

Video Cina Soul X Pheelz - ''12:01''

Cina Soul releases video for ''12:01" featuring Pheelz, Mr Producer

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian soul singer, Cina Soul teams up with Nigerian producer, Pheelz on new single, ''12:01".

The talented singer who was a finalist in the 2014 Vodafone Music Icon Talent Show in Ghana and has featured with top artists like M. anifest and Efya has a new single titled ''12:01" (ADM Remix).

play Cina Soul shines on new single ''12:01'' featuring Pheelz (Eveyo.com)

 

Cina, who recently got signed to Universal Music group, has the perfect attributes of a cross-over artist.

Also Read: Discover new Ghanaian artiste, Cina Soul

The fusion of her native tongue and her understanding of music and cultural flexibility allows her to easily fit in with any brand suitable for her market.

Remarkably, 12:01 is a remix of the song 00:01 released by last year. She ups the ante on the remix which is produced by Nigerian beatmaker Pheelz.

The video is quite fascinating and makes for a pleasurable viewing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend you...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Cina Soul 'Bamidele' (Asa cover), Afrobeats Mashup-Mr Eazi, WizKid, StoneBwoy [Video]
Pulse Music Weekly Discovery: Cina Soul
An open letter to Olamide Why Olamide shouldn't release an album this year!
Olamide Who will be singer's best man?
VGMA 2017 Check out full list of nominees for this year's edition
Music Adekunle Gold - 'Money'
Music Olamide - 'Summer body' ft Davido
New Music DJ Enimoney - 'People talk a lot' ft Olamide, Pheelz
Music Moelogo - 'Happy' ft Adekunle Gold

Music

Video Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Music Tekno - ''Jogodo''
Video Wande Coal - ''Oh No No''