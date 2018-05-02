Chidinma - ''Yanga''

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Chidinma demands public display of affection on new single, ''Yanga''

play Chidinma releases new single to celebrate her birthday titled ''Yanga'' (Chidinma)
Eclectic singer and songwriter, Chidinma celebrates her birthday by releasing her second single of the year 2018, ''Yanga''.

In following what is fast becoming a trend for artists to release a new song in celebration of their birthdays, the winner of the third edition of reality music show, Project Fame, Chidinma delivers the ultimate follow up to her previous song ‘Love Me’ .

Yanga comes with clear instructions on how she wants to be loved, and this time, the petite singer who is also called Ms Kedike is not just demanding to be loved, she wants her lover to show her off to the world.

The Oscar produced track ‘Yanga’ will in no time become the anthem for every girl who’s tired of low-key relationships and wants public display of affection (PDA).

