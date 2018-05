24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

CDQ collaborates with Phyno and Reminisce on new single, ''Aye''.

NSNS indigenous rapper, CDQ, has released a new joint titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Yoruba.

The rapper teams up with fellow indigenous rappers in Reminisce and Phyno, on this banging hip-hop tune.