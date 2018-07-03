Cardi B becomes first female rapper to top the Billboard chart twice

news

Cardi B, has made history as the first female rapper with two No. 1 hits on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to the Billboards, the rapper's single, 'I Like It', featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, took the number one spot on the Hot 100 charts this week, becoming the second No. 1 song from Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy .

This was a feat she had initially attained following the release of her 2017 hit song, 'Bodak Yellow' , putting her name into the history books as the first female rapper to earn the position twice.

The rapper took to her Instagram page to celebrate the feat.

Beyond the rap scene, this also makes Cardi B the first female artist in any genre to have more than multiple No one single from her debut album top the charts since Lady Gaga achieved it in 2009 with her album, The Fame.