Cardi B - Be careful

Music Video Cardi B - Be careful

Watch Cardi B go from a wedding to a funeral in 'Be Careful' visuals.

American rapper, Cardi B is a heartbroken wife in the video for 'Be Careful'.

Off her Invasion of Privacy album released a few months back, Cardi B has shared the visuals to one of the leading singles from the project.

In the video, the rapper arrives at a church in a well feathered wedding gown, where she exchanges vows with her husband.

The joy was however short-lived as the door unveils a funeral ceremony where her husband was laid in the casket with Cardi B dressed in all black.

The video was directed by Jora Frantzis.

