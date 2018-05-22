Cardi B - Be careful

Watch Cardi B go from a wedding to a funeral in 'Be Careful' visuals.
Off her Invasion of Privacy album released a few months back, Cardi B has shared the visuals to one of the leading singles from the project.
In the video, the rapper arrives at a church in a well feathered wedding gown, where she exchanges vows with her husband.
The joy was however short-lived as the door unveils a funeral ceremony where her husband was laid in the casket with Cardi B dressed in all black.
The video was directed by Jora Frantzis.