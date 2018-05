news

Popular radio DJ, formerly known as DJ Caise teams up with wife, Xerona on urban pop inspired tune entitled‚"In the End".

Newly wedded couple , Mr and Mrs 'Caise' Phillips have released their first single since tying the knot.

The song which was produced by Robbie Celeste became an anthem at their wedding reception has now been captured for the world to see.

This is the first single in anticipation of Xerona's upcoming album.

The video was shot and directed by Matt Maxx.