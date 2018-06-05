Home > Entertainment > Music >

Burna Boy's streaming numbers are going up thanks to Kanye West

Burna Boy Singer's streaming numbers are going up thanks to Kanye West

Following the release of Kanye West's album Ye, a Nigerian artiste is believed to be benefiting from it's hype in the person of Burna Boy.

  • Published:
play Burna Boy's Ye gets the rub off Kanye West's new album with the same title, Ye (ShakaraSquare)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Burna Boy's streaming numbers have gone up on streaming sites following the release of American rapper, Kanye West's eight studio album, Ye.

At first thought, one will be confused as to the correlation between Kanye West releasing an album and a spike in the streaming number of a Nigerian artiste.

But look no father at unravelling the mystery than in Kanye West's album titled Ye, which is also the title of track six on Burna Boy's latest album, Outside released in January 2018.

Prior to the release of Kanye's album Ye on Friday, June 1, the rapper had built a lot of buzz around the project with his recent Twitter rants and outburst, and on the night leading to the album release, he had held an outdoor listening session in Wyoming which was made available via live stream.

This heightened the interest of his fans and music lovers from across the world, who immediately took to the various online music sites in search of the album only to stumble on Burna's single instead, as Kanye's Ye wasn't made available till later in the day.

Burna Boy has come out to confirm that there has been in a boost in his streaming numbers thanks to Kanye West.

 

Ye is one of the standout songs on Burna Boy's album and during the recent Democracy day celebrations on May 29, some Nigerian youths even requested for the song to be adopted as the nations' new anthem.

Burna Boy who has enjoyed a mixed career filled with solid musical projects and unending controversies is presently on a tour of the United States.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Star Boy reunites with Skales at One Africa Music Festbullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Sina Rambo Artist says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKNbullet

Related Articles

Video Burna Boy - Devil in California
#ManCrushMonday Burna Boy, Nigeria's Reggae-dancehall sensation
Skales Artist talks on his new album, career and how he now deals with negative comments
Headies 2018 5 snubs at the music award ceremony
The Story of Adidon There's a reason why that photo of Drake in blackface is so touchy
Burna Boy This is why some Nigerians want singer's song to replace the National Anthem
Skales Pissed singer walks out of interview [Watch]
New Music DJ Jimmy Jatt - Halima feat. Mr Eazi and Skales
Falz Rapper's 'This is Nigeria' video took us 7 days to shoot, says video director

Music

New Video Emmey - "Oyibiri"
Skales Singer unveils artwork and tracklist for ''Mr Love'' album
Mariam Makeba
Miriam Makeba Late singer's grandchildren win rights to her music
One Africa Music Fest London African stars deliver great performances at concert