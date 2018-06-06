Home > Entertainment > Music >

Burna Boy's career sparks a rebirth after past failings

Burna Boy is enjoying a new lease of life in his career as he hits the US with his 'Life On The Outside' Tour.

Burna Boy's career is witnessing a revival with his recent moves and 'Life on the Outside' tour.

On May 30, 2018, Burna Boy set the ball rolling on his tour of US with his performance in Washington, DC.

The crowd went wild with excitement and asked for more as the Afro fusion artiste performed songs like Ye, PH City vibrations, Sekkle Down, Heavens Gate as well as other tracks off The Outside album.

The tour moved to the Underground Arts, Philadelphia on May 31 where he delivered another performance and the Gramercy Theatre, New York on Saturday, June 2, which was sold out.

 

An interesting fact about The Life On The Outside tour is that Burna Boy and his crew have been on a tour bus, travelling to each venue by road and throwing pop up performances for fans along the way.

Burna Boy’s next stop is the Bottom Lounge, Chicago where he promises to deliver another brilliant show on Friday, June 8, 2018.

This tour is significant for his career as he can no longer afford anymore mis-steps.

Burna Boy getting love since his 'Outside' Album

Following the release of his latest album, Outside in January this year, Burna has enjoyed rave reviews and artistic appreciation for the quality of music that he constantly puts out.

The artist who on his day is arguably one of the most talented acts in the country has been his own enemy in the industry.

In 2015, he was involved in a brawl with Zimbabwean artist, Buffalo Souljah at a party in South Africa.

Then later in the same year, he posted a tweet threatening bloggers who write things about him, before getting himself caught in an altercation with a man at Lekki, Lagos.

Last year, he was constantly in the news for the wrong reasons, but since his controversy with singer, Mr 2kay in October 2017, Burna Boy has taken conscious steps to focus on the music and cast a new light on his brand.

Hence, this year, it has been progressive steps as recently, the release of Kanye West's latest studio album, Ye led to a spike in his streaming number for Ye, the standout song off the Outside album and on May 29, celebrated as Democracy day, Nigerians across social media called for his hit single, Ye to be adopted as the new national anthem of the country.

Even though, there are no possibilities of that happening anytime soon or in the future, it shows the amount of love and influence that he enjoys among music lovers.

Ehis Ohunyon

