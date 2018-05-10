Burna Boy - Devil in California

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Burna Boy beg for love in retro themed, 'Devil in California' video.

Burna Boy has unveiled the clip to 'Devil in California', off his Outside project.

Released earlier in the year, Outside is Burna Boy's latest project that has earned him widespread critical acclaim.

Devil in California was shot in Los Angeles, California, USA, and was directed by Gabe and Chris.

The singer has also announced his upcoming US tour, tagged Life on the Outside, which is billed to kick off from 30th of May at the Howard Theatre, Washington DC, till June 17, 2018, when it will be brought to a close at the Casbah, San Diego.

