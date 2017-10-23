Buckwyld and Breathless :  2baba, Tiwa Savage, Flavour celebrate Lagos with performances

The 2017 edition of Buckwyld and Breathless has held with musicians thrilling guests with performances.

The show was headlined by Flavour, Tiwa Savage and 2Baba. It was dubbed The King, The Queen, and The Legend.

The concert held at the the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos State, on October 23, 2017.

The theme was ‘The Lagos Dream’ personified by Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2Baba.

A key part of the show was the celebration of Nigerian legends who have influenced and been influenced by Lagos. Musicians such as Mike Okri, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, Cardinal Jim Rex Lawson, Oliver de Coque and Fela Kuti were honoured with performances by Joe El, Acetune, Splash, and Mr 2kay.

A key feature of the night was undiluted live music delivered by an amazing 20 piece band. Guests were also treated to a large combined catalog of hit songs from Flavour, Tiwa Savage, and 2Baba.

Buckwyld and Breathless is a production of Buckwyld Media Network.