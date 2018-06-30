Brymo Ric Hassani Adunni Nefretiti Bantu light up Afropolitan Vibes

news

Afropolitan Vibes Music festival holds its 49th edition in fanfare with performances from Brymo, Ric Hassani, Adunni and Nefretiti alongside Bantu.

The event hosted by the Bantu band was held on Friday, June 29 at the Muri Okunola Park, and it witnessed an impressive turn out of Lagosians who had come to catch a glimpse of their favourite artistes.

With opening performances from a number of young acts and alternative artists, Adunni and Nefretiti, who spiced up the night with their unique set.

The night soon transformed into a party as the likes of the African Gentleman, Ric Hassani took to the stage to render some of his songs.

Brymo was the star of the night as he stepped on the stage dressed in all black with members of his band.

The singer put up a show to remember as he performed his hit songs from his past albums but surprisingly, Brymo did not render any song from his latest album, Oso , that however did not in anyway downplay the stunning and energetic performance that Brymo has been known to deliver on stage.

The 13-piece Bantu collective, led by Ade Bantu were also on ground at intervals providing support and hyping up the crowd with selected songs.

It was indeed a befitting 49th edition with the after party for the event rounding off the night with DJ Java leading guests onto the dance floor.