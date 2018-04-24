Home > Entertainment > Music >

Bode Blaq X Wale Turner - ''Balu''

Video Bode Blaq X Wale Turner - ''Balu''

Upcoming indigenous act, Bode Blaq releases video for 'Balu'

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian alternative/hip-hop artist, Bode Blaq has released the visuals to the single 'Balu' which features indigenous rapper, Wale Turner

Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen better known as Bode Blaq is a young artist and song writer who has been on the scene for a while.

Since releasing his debut single titled 'Worry dem' in June 2017, the artist has been fairly consistent in horning his art and dropping new music.

Also Read: Bode Blaq makes Pulse 10 new songs list

The single features buzzing rapper, Wale Turner who rose to fame following video clips of him rapping which went viral on social media last year, and the duo were able to serve a banger of a tune.

The video which was shot in Maryland, Lagos, is directed by Paul Gambit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Will singer perform at Coachella festival this weekend?bullet
2 Music Phyno X Olamide - ''Onyeoma''bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Video Cina Soul X Pheelz - ''12:01''
Music Tekno - ''Jogodo''
Video Wande Coal - ''Oh No No''
Music Terry tha Rapman - ''Terry Pablo''
Bode Blaq X Wale Turner in Balu Singer holds listening session for forthcoming EP ''Electric Package''
Video Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Music Video Simi - ''Gone for good''
Music Video J Cole - ''ATM''

Music

Music Olamide - 'Owo Shayo' (produced by Pheelz)
Wizkid 3 reasons why singer may have cancelled his performance at Coachella
Adekunle Gold Singer wants to perform at Coachella Festival next year
Album Review With KOD, J. Cole serves as the conscience of hip-hop