Bode Blaq X Wale Turner - ''Balu''

Nigerian alternative/hip-hop artist, Bode Blaq has released the visuals to the single 'Balu' which features indigenous rapper, Wale Turner

Ogungbemi Olabode Stephen better known as Bode Blaq is a young artist and song writer who has been on the scene for a while.

Since releasing his debut single titled 'Worry dem' in June 2017, the artist has been fairly consistent in horning his art and dropping new music.

The single features buzzing rapper, Wale Turner who rose to fame following video clips of him rapping which went viral on social media last year, and the duo were able to serve a banger of a tune.

The video which was shot in Maryland, Lagos, is directed by Paul Gambit.