Black Magic is a failed relationships detective on new visuals

Ejay Blackmagic is a name that is well respected for his authentic blend of alternative rap and artistry in a trend driven industry.

The artist who has had successful projects and hit records like 'Repete' and 'Pass you by' with Oritshefemi has however suffered from inconsistency of late, as regards releasing new materials.

But Blackmagic promises his fans that he is still fully into the music business and is working on his new projects due for release later in the year.

In keeping with the promise, the rapper, singer and songwriter has released the crispy clean visuals to his new single, 'No Need'.

'No Need' is not your typical romantic song but instead an exploration of the complicated layers that are such an intricate part of every love story.

In the video, Blackmagic acts as the 'love detective' exploring the often complicated layers of a romantic relationship; unspoken pains and misunderstandings, unexpressed feelings, complicated love.

The video opens up with Blackmagic staring at a picture wall of celebrity couples who have suffered failed relationships as he tries to unravel the mysterious cases.

Zooming on the images reveals notable couples like Tonto Dike and Churchill Oladunni, Tiwa Savage and TBillz, Actors Saidi and Fathia Balogun among others, with the curtain unveiling the couple of his present case study.

The Aje Filmworks directed video, which is colourful and well conceptualized accurately captures the message of the lyrics .