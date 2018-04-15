Home > Entertainment > Music >

Beyonce pays tribute to Fela Kuti, performs "Zombie" at Coachella

Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performance

Beyonce once again why she regards Fela Anikulapo-Kuti as one of her musical inspirations.

  • Published:
Beyonce looks like an Egyptian queen in custom-made Balmain for her Coachella performance play

Beyonce looks like an Egyptian queen in custom-made Balmain for her Coachella performance

(Instagram/ @beyonce)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Beyonce's performance at Coachella on Saturday, April 14, 2018, is the talk of the town on the Internet.

For Nigerians, is even more special because King Bey paid tribute to the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

During her enchanting set, Beyonce's band performed a rendition of the Afrobeat legend's classic 1976 track, "Zombie". It can best be described as moving.

ALSO READ: Superstar lights up Coachella in custom-made Balmain

Beyoncé's performance on the second night of Coachella can be described as highly anticipated after she cancelled her headlining performance for 2017's edition due to her pregnancy.

And boy, this was a comeback! Her performance as always leaves us humbled. During the show, she brought up Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a total Destiny’s Child reunion! Yass!

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on

Bey's performance marks the first since the 2017 Grammy Awards and her first concert since late 2016.

A post shared by Beyonc#emo#w6k=## (@beyonce) on

Beyonce has never been afraid to embrace her African roots and has managed to integrate it into her everyday lifestyle from her fashion choices to her family life.

Beyonce once recorded a Fela album, according to hitmaker, The-Dream.

According to an admission by hit-maker and Grammy-winning artist The-Dream, Beyonce had previously played around with a sound modeled after Fela, the musical based on music and lyrics by the late Nigerian singer Fela Kuti.

“We did a whole Fela album that didn’t go up. It was right before we did 4,” said Dream. “We did a whole different sounding thing, about twenty songs. She said she wanted to do something that sounds like Fela. That’s why there’s so much of that sound in the ‘End of Time"  The Dream told Genius.

In May 2017, Beyonce had an African themed baby shower to celebrate her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family.

 

The “Carter push party” which held on Saturday In Los Angeles, had African drummers, people dressed in African outfits and Afrobeat music blasting in one of the make shift huts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performancebullet
2 Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018bullet
3 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Beyonce Superstar lights up Coachella in custom-made Balmain
Wizkid Pop star misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Wizkid Starboy shows up at the Brit awards 2018 looking stylish in all black
Spotify Music streaming company soars in $26 billion stock debut
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Nadia Buari Has Ghanaian actress secretly tied the knot?
Personal Growth Advice 2018 will be your year if…
Beyonce, Jay Z Power couple slay up 1m likes in 25 minutes!
Tiwa Savage 'I don’t think men and women are equal' - Singer
Kanye West Rapper shading Jay Z, Beyonce by omitting them from icon couple series?

Music

Jive Angels - "God is good" Ft Buchi
New Video Jive Angels - "God is good" Ft Buchi
Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Wizkid "Embassy no be my papa," singer explains visa issues
Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Wizkid Pop star misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Ebony Reigns and Sarkodie
VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners