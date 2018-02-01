Are we going to see a Mo'Hits special reunion concert soon?

news

At the 30 Billion Concert sponsored by First Bank , one of Nigeria’s most prominent musicians did the unexpected.

It wasn’t the encore reconciliation of Wizkid and Davido that gave fans a moment worthy of the history books. Neither was it the sheer amount of entertainment that the concert packaged and offered to all who made the journey to the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The most crucial moment at that concert was the reunion of Mo’Hits all-stars . After two months of conversations, compromise and planning, Davido would succeed in bringing together these people on to one stage. What made it special was that they had everyone. Dr Sid, Kayswitch, D’Prince, and Wande Coal all showed up with their bosses D’banj and Don Jazzy. It was an emotional moment for many Nigerians who saw them roll back the years with their hits. My favourite was ‘Booty call’, one of their greatest magical moments of brilliance.

Now think about that performance set. Think about the energy, the symbolism and significance that the performance generated. That can be an entire concert planned, promoted and executed by the Mavins.

With that performance, comes renewed hope. Seeing them on stage brought the possibility that we might have our Mo’Hits again. We might not have them together as a cohesive unit under one business banner. But they can bind gather again for themselves and for the culture, to perhaps record one album, or take us on a tour around cities. You would like that. You would pay good money to have a Mo’Hits concert. It will be a big deal and a significant moment for our music industry. Rolling back the years would have a new meaning. This trip down memory lane would be savoured and celebrated.

Of all the options available to them, the concert remains the most reasonable expectation. It might be a huge mountain to get all the boys in the studio for an album. But with the potential financial and cultural reward posed by a concert, they can band together one more time for a huge show. First Bank already threw their sponsorship muscle behind Davido, which birthed this hope. They can be called upon again to power this moment for Nigerian music.

Since their split in 2012, Mo’Hits had never come together in one room, in a single place, and delivered music. Seeing them on stage together in December was the first time in almost 6 years, ignited a desire for them to do something significant again. Are we going to have them take us all up on it?