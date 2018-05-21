Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ajebutter22 x BOJ continue synergy on 'Make e no cause fight'

EP Review Ajebutter22 and BOJ continue their wondrous synergy on 'Make e no cause fight' EP

From discovering a partnership that works on tracks like 'Omo Pastor', Ajebutter22 and BOJ take it a step further in bringing harmony to Lagos dark alleys.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ajebutter22 and BOJ release collaborative EP, 'Make e no cause fight' (Ajebutter22 x BOJ)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

EP - Make E No Cause Fight
Artist - Ajebutter22 and BOJ
Record Label - Jungle Records (2018)
Duration - 5 songs, 14 minutes

The duo of Ajebutter22 and BOJ serve up a reminder that there are no rules to making good music, and with their laidback, 'butterish' and melodious style fused together, they deliver a rare blend of music that stays appealing to the ears.

Despite having worked together on several singles like Omo Pastor and Jo Funmi, It was a bit surprising to not find Ajebutter22's name on the list of featured artists on Boj's album, Magic, released late last year. Boj's name was also missing on the formers 'What happens in Lagos' album, which was critically rated as one of the finest projects in 2017.

ALSO READ: Olamide and Ajebutter22's album show different sides of life in Lagos

Hence, it was only right that the bond let to the stars aligning for a bigger project, which they have delivered in the way of Make E No Cause Fight.

play Ajebutter and BOJ unveiled tracklist for their joint EP (Ajebutter x BOJ)

The five track EP inspired by a popular Lagos street slang is exactly what you would expect from an Ajebutter22 and BOJ project. Enmeshed in a lot of feel-good and vibey tunes, the duo bring their experiences and growth over the years to life.

From the project opener, 24, which has a calming opening sequence, this is a smooth tune that eases you into their world, there is nothing too brash as they achieve an emphatic earworm.

Then there is Taxi and the previously released, Yawa, which continues in the same tempo and captures figments of life as it happens on a regular day in Lagos.

 

The E Kelly produced Tungba brings romance to the table, as Ajebutter22 proclaims, 'You will never call a taxi, I'm gonna give you a car key'.

The only featured guest Teezee comes through with not just a distinct flow, but a memorable verse on 'Amala,' bringing the EP to the grand closing that it deserves.

Production was solid on the project as Spax, Studio Magic and E Kelly laced beats that matched the delivery and mood of the artists.

Ajebutter and BOJ are quite close to perfecting the art of soft and engaging music, and clearly have the talent to develop further into profound artists.

While the project serves all round good music, with all the songs built on the same layer and giving the EP a steady direction, song writing is not at its highest point as Ajebutter's lyrics like 'Mon Jalingo, I no be Taraba', stay as basic as without an attempt at stretching the creativity.

Make e no cause fight furthers the concept of their individual projects, portraying two artists thriving on their own sounds, and the songs are strategically brief as the longest track on the EP clocks at the three minutes, eight seconds mark, which seems like a conscious effort to curtail it from becoming boring, giving their fans a well rounded extract to what they offer.

Listen to Make e no cause fight here

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 DNA Twin brothers talk on comparison with P-Square, signing for Mavins...bullet
3 Billboard Music Awards 2018 Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran win big at...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video BOJ X Ajebutter 22 - ''Yawa'' (Lyric Video)
Music Video Ajebutter 22 - Lifestyle feat. Maleek Berry
Video Ajebutter22 - 'Wayward'
M.I Rapper to drop new album next month
Show Dem Camp Hip-Hop duo to hold first ever "Palmwine Music Festival" in Lagos
Ajebutter22, BOJ Duo release artwork and tracklist for collaborative EP
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 Nigerian events that rocked in 2017
M.I Abaga Rapper celebrates the release of “Rendezvous” album with pool party
NativeLand 2017 Burna's demons, Davido's fire, Tekno's swag all came together for a great show [Review]
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week

Music

Krizbeatz Producer says he will win a Grammy award in 2 years time
DJ Neptune Disc Jockey releases tracklist and art cover for debut album
Davido Artist allegedly performs before a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South America
New Video Ikechukwu - Sammah