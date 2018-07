news

Afro B has released a remix to his hit single, 'Drogba' (Joanna) and this time it features the Starboy, Wizkid.

London based, Ivorian Afrobeats act, Afro B returns with the remix to his massive dance tune, Drogba (Joanna) with Wizkid jumping on it to provide an extra vibe to the song.

The song was produced by Team Salut.