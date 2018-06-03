Home > Entertainment > Music >

African stars deliver great performances at One Africa Music fest

One Africa Music Fest delivers a show to remember in London.

One Africa Music fest held for another year running in London and witnessed great performances from African artistes.

Last year, the event put together by Paul Okoye of Upfront and Personal Global Management Consultants featured a line up of A-list artistes from around the continent.

But at the end of the night, a festival which paraded the likes of Eugy, Praiz, Cassper Nyovest, M.I Abaga, 9ice, Falz, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and more ended up being discussed for the wrong reasons as time ran out on the organizers and a number of artistes billed to perform ended up not getting unto the stage.

 

The 2018 edition which held on Saturday, June 2, however witnessed an improvement as they apparently had learnt their lessons and were able to deliver a world class music festival on the night.

Artistes who performed on the night include, 2baba, Kiss Daniel, Wande Coal, Vanessa Mdee, Diamond Platnumz, Cassper Nyovest, Sarkodie, Flavour, Tekno, Stonebwoy, Skales, Kcee, Niniola, Seyi Shay and many more.

On a night and venue where the Nigerian Super Eagles had earlier in the day taken on their English counterpart, the Three Lions in an international friendly building up to the World Cup at the Wembley stadium, Nigerians who attended the game largely stayed back to partake in the festival which held at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Amongst those who were present at the event were superstars Wizkid alongside Tiwa Savage intensifying their romantic links despite not billed to perform on the night, as they were captured together amidst the crowd enjoying the concert.

 

 

The night strengthened the place of the festival as one of the most anticipated and celebrated events in the music calender year for every African artist and music lover.

