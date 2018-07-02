Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

Adekunle Gold Singer shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

Adekunle Gold sold out the highly anticipated #About30 concert and treated fans to live renditions of tracks from his sophomore album, About 30.

  • Published:
Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Over the weekend, Adekunle Gold and his 79th Element band hosted fans and music lovers at the Indigo, O2 Arena in London.

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

They sold out the highly anticipated #About30 concert and treated fans to live renditions of tracks from his sophomore album, About 30.

ALSO READ: Adekunle Gold sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London with About 30 concert

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

 

The first high point of the event came when the "Orente" crooner sat on a throne, in a brilliant gold apparel, flanked by bodyguards while his sister gave the ‘oriki’ in Yoruba alongside a brilliant talking drummer.

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

 

The second was when Simi surprisingly joined him on stage to perform No Forget. They not only sang their hearts out, they cuddled, with their PDA game fully on, spurring wild cheers from their fans.

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert play

Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

The crowd was mesmerised by his performance and they have since taken to Instagram and Twitter to shower praises on the Afropop singer and crown him one of the best live performers around.

The show also featured other artistes like Simi, Tolani, Falana, Juls, Harry Marshal and more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 Drake, Wizkid, Tekno Rapper thanks Nigerian Pop stars as inspirations...bullet
3 Wizkid Pop star announces he has performances booked for the next 3...bullet

Related Articles

Adekunle Gold Simi joins singer at sold-out 'About 30 Concert' at Indigo at the O2, London [Video]
Trophy Lager Beer brand salutes gallant Super Eagles, calls for renewed support
Adekunle Gold Singer sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London with About 30 concert
Pulse List Here are 5 albums we are expecting before the end of the year
Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
Big Brother Naija Tobi on Adekunle Gold's 'Delilah' 'being about his relationship with Cee-C'
New Video Adekunle Gold - 'Fame'
New Video Adekunle Gold - 'I Surrender'
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend June 28 - August 1/2018
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage 5 joint albums we want to see

Music

Adekunle Gold Singer sells out Indigo at the O2 Arena, London with About 30 concert
Drake — 25
Drake Rapper breaks Spotify and Apple Record for Most Opening-Day Streams
Adekunle Gold Simi joins singer at sold-out 'About 30 Concert' at Indigo at the O2, London [Video]
New Video Terry Tha Rapman - 'The Life Of Joe Spazm' feat. DJ Jimmy Jatt