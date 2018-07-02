Adekunle Gold shuts down O2 Arena with #About30 Concert

news

Over the weekend, Adekunle Gold and his 79th Element band hosted fans and music lovers at the Indigo, O2 Arena in London.

They sold out the highly anticipated #About30 concert and treated fans to live renditions of tracks from his sophomore album, About 30.

The first high point of the event came when the "Orente" crooner sat on a throne, in a brilliant gold apparel, flanked by bodyguards while his sister gave the ‘oriki’ in Yoruba alongside a brilliant talking drummer.

The second was when Simi surprisingly joined him on stage to perform No Forget. They not only sang their hearts out, they cuddled, with their PDA game fully on, spurring wild cheers from their fans.

The crowd was mesmerised by his performance and they have since taken to Instagram and Twitter to shower praises on the Afropop singer and crown him one of the best live performers around.

The show also featured other artistes like Simi, Tolani, Falana, Juls, Harry Marshal and more.