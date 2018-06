news

Adekunle Gold has released the video for the single, 'I Surrender' off his About 30 album.

Following the successful roll out and release of his sophomore album, About 30 , Adekunle Gold has shared another visuals for one of the lead singles off the project, 'I Surrender'.

I Surrender is a love song and in the video, Adekunle Gold is a member of a flight crew on a spaceship who finds love in his co-pilot.

The video was directed by Sam Kirk.