Adekunle Gold holds listening party for the album, ‘About 30’

Adekunle Gold Singer holds listening party for the forthcoming sophomore album, ‘About 30’

Adekunle Gold says it took two years to complete ‘About 30’ and he is tired of holding onto it.

play Adekunle Gold treated his fans to new songs off the About 30 album (Pulse)
Adekunle Gold is set to follow up the success of his debut album 'Gold' with ‘About 30’ and he promises that this is not just a good album, but a great one.

Hundreds of Adekunle Gold fans were given the opportunity to listen to songs off the singer’s forthcoming sophomore album, which he says is due for release at the end of the month.

At the listening party organised by Trace and supported by Pepsi and Hennessy, which held on Friday night at the Terra Kulture Lounge, Lagos, Adekunle Gold took his fans down memory lane with his old songs and introduced them to what to expect on the new project.

play Adekunle Gold at the US edition of About 30 listening party (Laura Alston (OkayAfrica))

 

The event that started two hours behind the scheduled time, kicked off with Adekunle Gold ushered on stage in a very dramatic manner by his 79th element band, who were outstanding all night.

The event did not require a host, it was all about the man, his fans and the music.

He swiftly opened up the night performing, ‘Beautiful Night’, then ‘Orente’, which generated a wild reaction from the ladies in the audience.

Interacting with the audience and giving snippets into the recording process of the new album, he soon delved into previously released singles off the forthcoming project like ‘Money’.

There was an interlude at this point as the big screen behind him came alive with live tweets from his fans on twitter who were following the listening party online and were offered the chance to ask the singer questions.

When his set resumed, he then served never heard before songs from the project, songs like the love themed, ‘I Surrender’, ‘Pablo Alakori’, which was inspired by the infamous Twitter rascal, Pablo, the song preaches the reward of labour as against seeking fraudulent means.

play Pablo Ayodeji is prominent on Twitter for his many mischiefs and threats of suicide, which has made him notorious on the social media streets (Twitter @pabloayodeji)

 

He also performed ‘Mr Foolish’, which features Seun Kuti and ‘Yoyo’, which has Flavour on it and sounds like a sure hit at first listen.

Classic songs like ‘Ariwo Ko’ and ‘Work’ were also in the mix as Adekunle Gold turned a listening party into a ball with his energetic performance getting the audience off their seats.

He rounded off the evening performing the remix to one of the previously released singles, ‘Ire’ which features Davolee. Backed with his band and a choir, Adekunle Gold and Davolee brought the night to a climax in the most perfect way.

Every song, old and new, performed on the night got a resounding response and appreciation, and the smile on the singers face on the night must have confirmed to him, that he had achieved something great with his recent body of work.

Adekunle Gold has grown into the performer, since his entry into the scene barely three years ago and he explained that the About 30 album contains his experiences, relationships and life lessons.

Industry personalities like Falz, CDQ, Jaywon, Tec of SDC, Obi Asika amongst others were present to show solidarity to one of their own alongside housemates from the recently concluded reality show, BBNaija 2018.

