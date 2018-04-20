Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''

news

Abiodun, a founding member of the Bantu band formed alongside Afropolitan Vibes boss, Ade returns to the Nigerian music scene with visuals for new single 'Living for the positive'.

The singer who was known under the moniker Don Abi, has been musically active in and out of Nigeria / Germany for the past 2 decades.

He is currently working on the promotion of his new single which was released on Friday, April 13th 2018 on his independent label Ajazco Records.

''Living for the positive'' is an up-tempo song reminiscent of the legendary soul sound of Stax and Motown incorporating timeless, punchy gospel and rock influences.

The singer who gained fame in Germany as a member of the Afro-German collective Brothers Keepers which sold over 220,000 copies of their single ''Adriano'' (the final warning) is making a comeback to the music industry.

The single is available on all major digital download and streaming platforms, and the video was produced by FYA Visuals.