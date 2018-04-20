Home > Entertainment > Music >

Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''

Video Abiodun - ''Living For The Positive''

Abiodun, a founding member of the Bantu band releases video titled ''Living For The Positive''

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abiodun, a founding member of the Bantu band formed alongside Afropolitan Vibes boss, Ade returns to the Nigerian music scene with visuals for new single 'Living for the positive'.

The singer who was known under the moniker Don Abi, has been musically active in and out of Nigeria / Germany for the past 2 decades.

play Abiodun releases video for ''Living for the positive'' (Ajazco Records)

 

He is currently working on the promotion of his new single which was released on Friday, April 13th 2018 on his independent label Ajazco Records.

''Living for the positive'' is an up-tempo song reminiscent of the legendary soul sound of Stax and Motown incorporating timeless, punchy gospel and rock influences.

The singer who gained fame in Germany as a member of the Afro-German collective Brothers Keepers which sold over 220,000 copies of their single ''Adriano'' (the final warning) is making a comeback to the music industry.

The single is available on all major digital download and streaming platforms, and the video was produced by FYA Visuals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Fela Anikulapo-Kuti 10 essential songs by the Afrobeat legend you...bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Afropolitan Vibes Bantu, MI, Styl Plus, Ric Hassani to headline 2018 music festival
Video BANTU - 'Lagos Barbie'
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list
BANTU Afropolitan band holds album release party [photos]
BANTU Afropolitan band holds "Agberos International" album release party
iRep International Documentary Film Festival Akin Omotoso's "Colour of Wine" premieres at 8th edition [Photos]
Afropolitan Vibes Orlando Julius, M.I, Styl-Plus, thrill Lagos in concert
Midem African forum holds successful edition in Lagos
Bantu Music collective band holds 4th edition of street concert

Music

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Music Tekno - ''Jogodo''
Video Wande Coal - ''Oh No No''
In the early 00s, Tic Tac's collaboration with Toni Tetuila became a hit in Nigeria
Hip Life Go back in time and listen to 7 Ghanaian songs that we rocked in the 2000s