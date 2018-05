news

American rapper, A Boogie wit da Hoodie features Nigerian superstar Davido on new single, 'Way too fly'.

The young artist who is signed to Workhorse Highbridge is set to release a six song EP in June called, The International Artist which will feature collaborations with other artists from around the world.

One of the songs is Way too fly, which has Nigeria's Davido, who is spreading his music across the world and everyone is now taking notice.