It's a Thursday, and we throwback to some top Ghanaian songs that featured heavily on the Nigerian music scene in the early 2000s

If you were born in the early 2000s, then you will know that it was a golden era for the pop scene in the Nigerian music industry.

But the excitement of the scene was not just down to home grown artists, as musicians from Ghana crossed over especially at the time when television show, Music Africa premiered on our screens, bringing the right variety to our playlists.

Every decade has its significant memory. For the last decade, the influence and ubiquitousness of hip-life, an exchange of culture and the infusion of sounds helped open Nigerian artists not just to a wider audience but improved artistry.

Before R2bees wowed us with 'Kiss your hands', and Sarkodie began to feature on most Nigerian songs, or Fuze ODG compelled us to do the 'Azonto' dance, Ghanaian music has always found a way to gain mainstream acceptance among the Nigerian audience.

Here is a list of 7 Ghanaian songs that enjoyed mainstream success in Nigeria from 2000-2009, in no particular order.

1. VIP - 'Ahomka Wo Mu' (2004)

In the early 2000s, this was one of the biggest song in Africa. It was number one for over 20 weeks on music charts in Ghana and spread to other countries in the continent especially Nigeria.

The song also carted home several awards across the continent like Hip-life song of the year, Hip-life album of the year and even Song of the year at the Ghana Music Awards 2005.

VIP which was made up of the trio of Zeal, Lazzy and Prodigal later signed a record deal in Nigeria with Kennis Music based on their commercial success in the country and performed at major events within the country.

Nigerian Superstar Wizkid recently sampled the song in his hit single, Manya .

2. Tic Tac featuring Batman Samini - Kangaroo (2007)

The single which was released in 2006 by the Ghanaian rapper who made his debut in 1999, had a video which was released around the same time MTV Base made its foray to the African scene, this helped the spread of the video to homes outside his country.

Nigerians caught the bug as it had a peculiar dance style and the song was later used by the Ghanaian team at the 2008 Nations cup to celebrate every goal scored during a match.

3. Tic Tac featuring Tony Tetuila - Fefe Nefe (2004)

After having gained grounds in Nigeria, it was time he strengthened his grip and this he achieved successfully with the help of Nigeria's golden boy at the time, Tony Tetuila.

Tony Tetuila who is renowned for his hit songs like 'Morning Time', 'Omode Meta Sere' and 'My Car' featured on this 2004 hit record which is dedicated to celebrating the beauty of a woman.

Tic Tac also performed at several events in Nigeria with the song nominated for Song of the year at the 2005 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

4. Mzbel ft Castro - 16 years (2009)

Now this was a joint with a charm as the video caught like wild fire in Nigeria.

Mzbel singing largely in Twi made the hook in pidgin English, which made it easily relatable to the fans outside Ghana.

The song touched on sexual molestation and featured the now late rapper Castro who drowned in a jet ski accident in 2014.

5. Bollie - Kiss Your Bride (2003)

It is traditional to hear pastors declare at wedding events that the groom may now kiss his bride after the ceremonies and vows have been completed.

Ghanaian singer Bollie turned this phrase into a hit tune that had the entire continent dancing.

6. 4 X 4 - Siklitele (2003)

Formed in 2000 by Captain Planet and Coded, the duo were among the first set to introduce crunk music into African sound.

Siklitele was the lead single off their debut album under the same title and it was a success not just in their homeland but across Africa.

7. Reggie Rockstone ft KK Fosu - AH (2004)

The dreadlock rapper is regarded as the pioneer of Hip-life in Ghana, as he was one of the first to rap in Twi and English.

Reggie Rockstone in 2007 released the hit single 'AH' featuring award winning artist, KK Fosu.

The song tells a story of a sad experience whereby man discovers that his close friend was having an affair with his wife.

Even though it was rumoured to have been inspired by real events in Reggie's life as he had divorced his wife at the time, the singer refused to confirm the story till date.

‘AH’ was off his penultimate album ‘Last Show’ released in 2004 before retiring.

The song and it’s accompanying video won Reggie Rockstone his first international accolade. ‘AH’ was voted the best video at the now defunct KORA Awards ceremony in 2004. ‘AH’ is an exclamation used to connote pain.