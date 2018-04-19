5 things to expect from the entertainment industry gathering

news

The sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference which aims at understanding trends and opportunities in emerging key markets is set to hold on Wednesday, April 25 2018 at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the theme, ''Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities'', this years edition seeks to address the workings of the creative industry and how to build a new world of global impact.

With five successful editions in the past, the conference has grown in impact and involvement. Here are five things to expect from the sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (#NECLive6)

1. An array of seasoned speakers

An event is as credible as the names championing it and as this years edition enters its sixth year, it enlists carefully selected speakers and panelists who are involved in the industry at different levels and have made an impact in their respective field.

The stellar line-up features leading figures in entertainment, technology, and broadcasting, who will address how the creative industry can study, understand and access opportunities in emerging markets, and how to build a totally new world of impact, locally and globally.

Names like Jason Njoku, CEO online movie platform, IRoko TV, General Manager Multichoice, Martin Mabutho and Iyin Aboyeji of Flutterwave are just a few that have been enlisted for this years edition.

These speakers will be bring their distinct experiences on board.

Also Read: Key speakers announced for #NECLive6

2. The musicians are not left out

What is a music conference without the key actors, the artists participating?

In that light, #NECLive6 will also have as speakers and panelists, artists like award winning musician and label owner, D'Banj, Afrojuju legend Sir Shina Peters, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, and singers, Brymo and Simi.

3. Networking and industry access

With a large number of industry personalities that will be present at the one day event, #NECLive6 provides attendees the platform to understand and navigate the evolution of the music business.

Opportunities will also be available to examine the tools required to take it globally and personally interact with leaders and power brokers from both the music, the business side and the technology angle during interactive panels, networking windows and pitch sessions.

Also Read: NEC announces it sixth edition

4. Panel discussions and two fireside chats

NEC LIVE 2018 will feature three speaker sessions, five panel discussions, and two fireside chats.

They will be moderated by seasoned professionals like veteran broadcaster, Jika Atoh, Jide Taiwo, Editor-in-Chief - TheNETng, TV Personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, founder GbagyiChild, Lydia Idakula Sobogun among others

5. Record number of participants expected

Over 5000 participants are expected to gather at the Landmark Event Centre on Wednesday April 25th 2018, for the sixth edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference, the marketplace for ideas, products, people, and services shaping the entertainment sector.

At least 10 million will watch live on cable TV and online.

Like the previous five editions, #NECLive6 will be hosted by Babatunde Adewale aka Tee A , the seasoned comedian has a career spanning over two decades and has progressed into a corporate MC at exclusive events carving a niche for himself.