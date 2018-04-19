Home > Entertainment > Music >

5 things to expect from the entertainment industry gathering

Nigerian Entertainment Conference 5 things to expect from the 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering

Nigerian Entertainment Conference holds its sixth edition and it promises bigger opportunities

  • Published:
play NECLive6, Dbanj is one of the speaker at the music conference (BHM)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference which aims at understanding trends and opportunities in emerging key markets is set to hold on Wednesday, April 25 2018 at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the theme, ''Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities'', this years edition seeks to address the workings of the creative industry and how to build a new world of global impact.

With five successful editions in the past, the conference has grown in impact and involvement. Here are five things to expect from the sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (#NECLive6)

1. An array of seasoned speakers

play NECLive6, Multichoice boss is expected to speak at the conference (NET)
 

An event is as credible as the names championing it and as this years edition enters its sixth year, it enlists carefully selected speakers and panelists who are involved in the industry at different levels and have made an impact in their respective field.

The stellar line-up features leading figures in entertainment, technology, and broadcasting, who will address how the creative industry can study, understand and access opportunities in emerging markets, and how to build a totally new world of impact, locally and globally.

Names like Jason Njoku, CEO online movie platform, IRoko TV, General Manager Multichoice, Martin Mabutho and Iyin Aboyeji of Flutterwave are just a few that have been enlisted for this years edition.

These speakers will be bring their distinct experiences on board.

Also Read: Key speakers announced for #NECLive6

2. The musicians are not left out

play NecLive6, Sir Shina Peters is among those listed to speak at the conference (NET)
 

What is a music conference without the key actors, the artists participating?

In that light, #NECLive6 will also have as speakers and panelists, artists like award winning musician and label owner, D'Banj, Afrojuju legend Sir Shina Peters, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, and singers, Brymo and Simi.

3. Networking and industry access

play NECLive6 Oap Freeze will also be at the Music conference (NET)
 

With a large number of industry personalities that will be present at the one day event, #NECLive6 provides attendees the platform to understand and navigate the evolution of the music business.

Opportunities will also be available to examine the tools required to take it globally and personally interact with leaders and power brokers from both the music, the business side and the technology angle during interactive panels, networking windows and pitch sessions.

Also Read: NEC announces it sixth edition

4. Panel discussions and two fireside chats

play NECLive6: cross section of panelist at the 2017 edition of music conference (Pulse)

NEC LIVE 2018 will feature three speaker sessions, five panel discussions, and two fireside chats.

They will be moderated by seasoned professionals like veteran broadcaster, Jika Atoh, Jide Taiwo, Editor-in-Chief - TheNETng, TV Personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, founder GbagyiChild, Lydia Idakula Sobogun among others

5. Record number of participants expected

play NECLive6: Images from previous editions of the music conference (Pulse)
 

Over 5000 participants are expected to gather at the Landmark Event Centre on Wednesday April 25th 2018, for the sixth edition of Nigerian Entertainment Conference, the marketplace for ideas, products, people, and services shaping the entertainment sector.

At least 10 million will watch live on cable TV and online.

Like the previous five editions, #NECLive6 will be hosted by Babatunde Adewale aka Tee A, the seasoned comedian has a career spanning over two decades and has progressed into a corporate MC at exclusive events carving a niche for himself.

Register here to participate

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Music DMW ft Davido, Peruzzi, Yonda, Fresh - 'Aje'bullet
3 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Nigerian comedians deserve much more credit than we give them
Efe "Nigerians were impatient with my music," BBNaija star says
Social Media Nigerian agency BHM trains 70 journalists in Lagos
#ManCrushMonday Nigeria's music icon, entertainer, Kokomaster, Dbanj
Ayeni Adekunle BHM CEO named PR Practitioner of the year
Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018
Pulse List Here are 10 of the wealthiest families in Nigeria
Nigerian Entertainment Conference 6th edition of entertainment industry gathering to hold in Lagos on April 25, 2018
Nigeria Entertainment Conference Key speakers announced for entertainment industry gathering

Music

Kanye West Rapper announces 2 new albums including collaborative LP with Kid Cudi
Video Iyanya - 'Biko'
GT Bank The ultimate food and drink 2018 Playlist
Beasts of No Nation is one of Fela's most comprehensive and scathing diss tracks directed at the military establishment
Fela-Anikulapo Kuti President Buhari brings life to Abami Eda's lyrics again