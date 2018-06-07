5 socio-conscious songs that predates Falz's This is Nigeria

news

For followers of the Nigerian music industry, Falz's 'This is Nigeria' video is praise worthy by not entirely new, as we have had a number of acts who have delivered strong messages in the past with their music.

Nigerian artistes have in recent times been criticized for the messages (or lack of it) in their music.

Every time an artist chooses to do what seems like the 'exception' rather than the norm by taking a stand with their songs, it generates a buzz that lasts for a short while, then we all go back to our default party mode.

Perhaps M.I Abaga captured it best in his single, Crowd Mentality off the 2008 debut album, Talk About It when he rhymed, ''No matter how many songs I sing about truth, honesty, it'll never change a thing, I just wanna be rich and famous. the world is screaming out: Please entertain us.''

Many reference Fela as the last apostle of the masses, but there are others who dared to be different and Pulse Music presents 5 socially conscious songs that captured happenings in the nation at various times.

ALSO READ: Fellow Nigerian artistes, learn from Falz

1. Eedris Abdulkareem - Jagajaga (2004)

Many years after the nation returned to the hands of a democratically elected president, the country was becoming a 'free for all', as political killings became the order of the day, endless fuel queues returned to our streets and the year before, Nigeria had granted asylum to former president of Liberia, Charles Taylor who was facing charges at the International court.

Ex-Remedies member, Eedris Abdulkareem, who is known for his outspoken nature recorded this hit single, that put him at logger heads with then sitting president, Olusegun Obasanjo, as he captured the state of the nation in a blunt way.

2. Timaya - Dem Mama (2007)

In November 1999, Nigerian soldiers seeking to avenge the murder of some of their colleagues in the hands of a local militia group had stormed Odi, a town in Bayelsa State of Nigeria, burning down the entire town, leading to the death of many civilians.

This inspired Timaya to hit the studio and detail events of the fateful encounter, ''Na him dey enter our village, them rape our young girls and make us homeless''.

3. African China - Crisis (2006)

It was rare to see young artistes seeking for a break in the industry to go political on their debut efforts but African China was not one of them.

Crisis relives incidents covering the June 12 killings, Clifford Orji, upheavals in Ajegunle, the terrifying Yoruba militia group, OPC including a personal experience of his friend who was murdered during the ethnic violence in the north.

4. African China - Mr President (2006)

If African China delivered an image of various incidents in the nation on Crisis, then with Mr President, it was time to make demands as he presents a list of things that are not going right in the polity.

From lack of food, water, injustice as it relates to the rich and the poor, he boldly requests that our leaders do the one job they have been elected to do in their respective positions, 'Lead us well'.

5. Blackface - Hard life feat. Alabai (2007)

Off his debut solo album, Ghetto Child, is the leading single, Hard Life.

It doesn't get harder than this and just in case anyone forgot, Blackface served a perfect reminder that the state of livelihood in the country was getting worse.

One of the highlights of the song was when former Def O Clan member, Alabai in a rare moment for the new breed of Nigerian artistes called out the name of a sitting president as he rhymed, ''I got to say this from the heart, OBJ, we don't feel you''.