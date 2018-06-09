Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

30 Facts about D'banj as he turns 38

D'banj 30 Facts about the pop star as he turns 38

Dbanj is a year older today and as the Eja Nla clocks 38, we present 30 essential facts on his life and career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Dbanj clocks 38 and here are 30 facts about him (InformationNg)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dbanj is 38 today and we present an essential list of 30 facts on his awards, wealth, feats, albums and legacies.

Born Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo, D'banj is one of Nigeria's biggest artists and arguably the ice breaker in delivering Nigerian music to a global audience with his hit single, Oliver Twist.

His contributions to the industry has been immense as we celebrate him on this special day.

Here are 30 essential facts on D'banj.

1. D’banj was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria to a military officer who commanded an artillery regiment and a church dignitary mother who hailed from Shagamu in Ogun State.

2. At age 11, D’Banj was enrolled to the Nigerian Military School but dis-enrolled from the school after three years. From the Nigerian Military School he proceeded to another military owned institution Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ibara, Abeokuta where he completed his secondary school education.

3. D'banj has been signed to the following labels; DB Records, Mercury Records, GOOD Music, Sony Music Entertainment, ROCKSTAR4000 and RCA.

4. Following the death of  his late elder brother, Femi Oyebanjo who tragically died in a plane crash at 17, D’Banj picked up the” Harmonica” at age 14, an instrument introduced to him by his brother.

play Dbanj playing his harmonica (CNN)

5. In 1999, D’Banj went on to study Mechanical Engineering at Lagos State University, even though he did not finish his program.

6. He used to work with OJB Jezreel's PointBeatz before his exit from the country and released couple of singles which went unnoticed, including Kiss Me Again featuring Ruggedman.

7. His mentor is Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

8. D'banj used to be the 'mouth organist' for the JJC and 419 Squad.

9. D'banj's CREAM platform set up in 2016 was instrumental in the 100% shooting of the hit single, Legbegbe by Mr Real and the platform has over 3.5 million subscribers.

10. His signature style is his Shades, and he loves to wear 2 wristwatches.

11. D'banj's first major performance was a 15 minutes set at the 2004 edition of the Nigerian Independence day concert in London.

12. Fresh from London, D’banj and his producer and friend, Don Jazzy, broke into the Nigerian music scene with the single ‘Tongolo’ in 2004.

13. His debut album was No Long Thing earned him ‘Best Newcomer’ award at the 2006 Channel O Music Video Awards. The album featured hit singles like ‘Tongolo’, ‘Socor‘ and ‘Mobolowowon‘.

play Dbanj performing Tongolo at the Headies 2005 (Naijaloaded)

14. On his return to the country, the first car he drove was a fairly used Toyota Previa bus.

15. He released his sophomore album in Rundown Funk U Up in 2006. The Don Jazzy-produced album had massive hits like ‘Why me‘, ‘Tongolo Remix’ ‘Run Down‘ and ‘Loke‘.

16. After two great albums and Mo’Hits launch, D’banj and Don Jazzy with new acts, Dr Sid, Wande Coal, D’Prince and K-Switch released its debut and only compilation album, Curriculum Vitae with hit singles like ‘Pere‘, and ‘Move your body‘.

17. In 2008, he released his third and last studio album with Mo Hits, The Entertainer, which contained hit songs like ‘Gbono Feli Feli, ‘Suddenly‘ and ’Fall in Love'.

18. In August 2009, Dbanj held the maiden edition of his reality show, Koko Mansion.

19. In 2010, D’banj campaigned for then President Goodluck Jonathan and even remixed his 2009 single ‘Scape Goat’ into a presidential campaign song, D'banj alongside Don Jazzy are reported to be the first Nigerian artistes to own a Bentley.

20. In 2011, D’banj signed to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and also released ‘Oliver Twist’ which peaked at number 9 on the UK iTunes chart, also reaching #2 on the UK R&B chart.

play D'banj on the set of Oliver Twist video (Youtube/Dbanj)

21. During the 2012 Olympics in London, D'banj's Oliver Twist was performed at a Basketball game between Russia and Brazil.

22. In 2012, He set up his own record label DB Records, signing his brother K Switch alongside two producers, Jaysleek and Deevee.

23. D'banj had a cameo appearance in the G.O.O.D Music video for ‘Mercy‘ and a 12-second stint on ‘The Morning‘, a song off the 2012 G.O.O.D Music compilation album, Cruel Summer.

24. D’Banj who has been  linked to a number of women in the past got married to Lineo Didi Kilgrow on June 2, 2016 and the couple welcomed a son, Daniel III in May 2017.

play Dbanj and his son Daniel III (LindaIkeji)

 

25. D'banj's wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow is the step sister of Samantha Walsh, the host of MTV's Big Friday show.

26. He has won over 30 awards in his short including, Best Male; MTV Africa Music Awards -2008, Best International Act Africa; BET Awards -2011, and Best African Act MOBO Awards -2012

27. D'banj performed at the closing ceremony of the 2013 African Nations Cup in South Africa and premiered his 2015 hit single, Emergency at the opening ceremony of the Glo CAF Awards.

play Dbanj in 'Emergency' (Bellanaija)

 

He has bagged many endorsement deals with many brands like Glo, Power Fist, Chris Aire,Virgin Colour soft drinks, UAC Foods, Africa Union’s One Agric, Nigeria’s Bank Of Industry.

28. The first record ever bought by D'banj was R. Kelly’s “12 Play” album

29. He is Nigeria’s first United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace.

30. D’Banj has worked with Snoop Dogg, Kanye, Jay Z, Kid Cudi, LA Reid, Tinie Tempah, Idris Alba, Gucci Mane among others.

Happy Birthday D'banj.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Falz Rapper's 'This is Nigeria' video took us 7 days to shoot, says...bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to this weekbullet

Related Articles

New Music D'banj - Agidi
Music Video D'banj - ''Action''
D'banj Singer says it was hard enough choosing to get married for life [Video]
Mavin Records 6 years after, how has the journey been?
Sound Gods Here are 10 essential Nigerian producers you should know
D'banj Singer takes his son on a walk and it is adorable
Tech Here's what you missed from Day 2 of TechFest 2018
IK Osakioduwa Media personality says he has never collected money to play a song on radio
D'banj See how singer celebrated son's 1st birthday
Celebrity Lifestyle Peter Okoye vs Timaya, battle of exotic mansions

Music

Thrillerz "Life of a star" cover art
New Music Thrillerz - "Life of a star"
New Video Bisola - 'Heartbroken'
New Music Masterkraft - 'Low Waist' feat. Flavour, Duncan Mighty
New Music Ice Prince - 'Hit Me Up' feat. Patrickxxlee, Straffitti