24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

2baba has shared the visuals to his single, ''In Love An Ashes''.

The song produced by Kelly Hansome was released earlier in the year as a soundtrack for the eight-part drama series titled, ''In Love and Ashes''.

The single captures the state of the nation, preaching tolerance, unity and peace.

The legendary act has now released a gripping video, directed by Unlimited L.A.