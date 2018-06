news

2face Idibia aka 2baba has shared the visuals to his new single, 'Amaka' which features Peruzzi.

Amaka is 2face's first single of the year and it is produced by SperoachBeatz , the beat-maker behind Davido's Assurance.

The video for Amaka is set on a playground and captures the lyrics and message of the song as 2face sings on disappointment and the trend of social media.

The video which is directed by Unlimited LA features cameos from DMW's Fresh, Olisa Adibua and Larry Gaaga.