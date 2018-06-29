10 songs you need to listen to

news

It has been a trying week for Nigerians, from the killings in Plateau to the fire accident in Lagos , the mood of the nation has been low but with the right music, the spirit gets uplifted.

So as we do every Friday, the Pulse team selects ten of the best songs that are essential to your playlist this week.

Here are 10 new songs that you need to listen to.

1. Ichaba - 'Taking Over' feat. Vector x Kona (Freestyle)

DMW Affiliate, Ichaba returns with his new single which he titles, 'Taking Over'.

Featuring rapper, Vector and indigenous talent, Kona, the trio deliver a banging collaboration.

2. Black Beatz - 'Better Dayz' feat. Yung6ix

Ahead of the release of his debut album 'Determination', Singer/producer, Black Beatz has released his new single, ''Better Days'' featuring the King of The South himself Yung6ix .

Both south –south artistes are living in the Better Dayz already, check out the video for the track directed by veteran XYZ.

3. Fyah Pan - 'Satisfied' feat. Terry Apala

Young Nigerian Dancehall artist, Kelly Imadegbelo better known as Fyah Pan, released his debut single, “Puff’N’Love” in 2016.

He has now put out for his first effort for 2018 in “Satisfied” featuring Terry Apala .

“Satisfied” was produced by Ilblackibeats and mixed/mastered by Chekwas.

4. Murpheus Rhymz - Graffiti feat. Kevin Words, Terry ThaRapman, DIA, Pherowshuz

Straight out of Nigeria’s Hip-Hop capital is this new anthem that features four emcees representing CrocCity (Kaduna State).

'Graffiti by Murpheus Rhymz featuring veterans like Terry ThaRapman and Pherowshuz alongside DIA is raw and uncut lyricism with back to back bars to keep you locked in.

The song is produced by Pherowshuz and Dizzy.

5. Deejay Ricco - 'Today' feat. Zirra and Odunsi

Deejay Ricco has released his latest song, ‘Today’.

The song features new age acts, Odunsi the engine and Sony music's latest signee, Zirra.

6. Korra Obidi - 'Na Money Be Person'

Talented siinger, Korra Obidi blesses us with her latest single, ''Na Money Be Person''.

7. Oluwole - 'Show Me'

Following the release of several singles and the Break Out EP last year, Eclectic singer and songwriter Oluwole releases a new single, "Show Me".

The mid-tempo song has Oluwole demanding the woman he loves show and announce him to the world.

''Show Me'' is produced by King Jayy.

8. Monki Bznzz - 'Tell Me Why' (Remix)

Monki Bznzz returns to the Pulse list with a remix of Backstreet Boy's hit song, 'I Want It That Way'.

In usual Monki Bznzz style, there is a huge difference in the sound with the infusion of EDM.

9. Long Jon - 'Turn By Turn'

Long Jon has released his new single titled, ''Turn By Turn''.

This is the rapper's second single following 'Mon Cheri' and it is produced by STO.

10. Rex Ricketts - 'Falling' feat. Gunzz x Dashe x Hotyce

It is an Abuja rapper's collaboration as Rex Ricketts features Gunzz, Dashe and Hotyce (who is now based in Lagos) on this new single, ''Falling''.

This is the first single off his upcoming EP, titled, 'The Capitalist'.

Falling is a dope rap tune as the quartet bring their A-game on the beat.

Here is an EP you need to listen to

19 year old artist, PsychoYP releases his debut mixtape titled "YPSZN" (coined from and pronounced as "YP Season").

The 15-track project, which he says took one year to record is a variation of Hip-Hop/Trap songs Africa.