10 new songs you need to listen to

It is the holiday weekend and here are 10 of the finest songs to help make the week even better.

  • Published:
play Okiemute's 'African Wonder' features on 10 new songs you need to listen to this week (Okiemute)
Happy Ramadan to our Muslim brothers across the world and in the spirit of the holiday week, the Pulse Team presents  a unique list of 10 new songs you need to listen to.

Music makes the world several shades better, and if you are seeking for something different from the regular sound on the airwaves, then we got you covered with these 10 gems that are spread across various genres.

Here are 10 new songs and 3 projects you definitely need on your playlist this week.

1. Klawud - 'Hustle'

play Klawud premieres 'Hustle' (BankuliEnt)

Klawud (pronounced cloud) is a talented singer, song writer and record producer. 

The singer whose musical style crosses many genres has a silky voice that makes his sound quite distinctive and Hustle is an infectious song that talks of the reward of hardwork.

Hustle is produced by Mystro.

LISTEN HERE

2.  TB1 - 'Voice Of The Lord'

play TB1 releases new gospel tune, 'Voice of the Lord' (TB1)

Gospel artist Michael Omoria popularly known as TB1 drops the visuals to his latest single, “Voice Of The Lord”.

TB1 is a fast growing gospel rap act and he takes it to the church brilliantly on this one.

The video was directed by Marvin Keys.

WATCH HERE

3. Damilare - 'Shakara'

play Damilare presents 'Shakara' (TinnyEntertainment)

Tinny Entertainment newest signee, Damilare has released the visuals to his debut single, Shakara which was produced by Quebeat.

Shakara is a mid tempo song well delivered in a mix of English and Yoruba.

The video which was directed by Dindu features cameo appearances from label mates, Ycee, Bella Alubo and Dapo Tuburna.

WATCH HERE

4. Jinmi Abduls - 'Skele'

play Jinmi Abduls releases new single, 'Skele' (JinmiAbduls)

Uber-talented singer, Jinmi Abduls, who recently got his university degree and relaunched his indie label "Chase Music" is back with his first single of the year titled Skele.  

Skele” has a turnt Afro-Caribbean bounce and a comedic take on love. It was written, produced, mixed and mastered by Jinmi Abduls.

LISTEN HERE

5. Dunnie - 'Tell Me' feat. Ric Hassani

play Dunnie features Ric Hassani on 'Tell Me' (Dunnie)

After her recent release of Wahala, and success with the production of Sean Tizzle's latest hit single Pempe, Oladunni is back again.

This time, Dunnie returns with her new single, Tell Me which features the African Gentleman, Ric Hassani and together, they deliver this laudable joint.

LISTEN HERE

6.  Okiemute - 'African Wonder'

play Okiemute premieres 'African Wonder' (Okiemute)

Project Fame winner, Okiemute has just released her first official single for 2018. The Afrobeat inspired single is titled "African Wonder”.

The electric track was produced by Twinbeatz, with guitar strums by Fiokee and mastered by Suspekt.

According to Okiemute, “this song is a blend of one of the subject matters of pop culture, specifically in the way music lovers and artistes outside Africa are paying attention to our sound today. This is African music, the same music that is drawing everybody to Nigeria and Africa at large. It represents our vibe and nature as Africans”. 

LISTEN HERE

7. Kola-Bo - 'Searching'

play Kola Bo honours OJB with 'Searching' (KolaBo)

Kola-Bo honours late musical icon OJB Jezreel with his rendition of the late producer's hit single, Searching.

Kola-Bo who just concluded his media tour after the premiere of 'Overdose' is also scheduled to headline a live concert themed; 'Ital Vibration' with 'Kola-Bo & The Boundary Brodaz' coming up on the 23rd & 24th of June, 2018 in Rehab & Metro respectively in Benin City.

LISTEN HERE

8.  Bode Blaq - 'On Kpa'

play Bode Blaq is 'On Kpa' (BodeBlaq)

Bode Blaq drops his highly anticipated single titled “On Kpa” just in time for the summer.

Following the recent release of his latest effort ‘Stop Shouting’ delving into conversation about people who like to show off and live above their social status.

Alternative afro-pop artist, Bode blaq bares on this mid- tempo psycho-tune produced track finds him addressing the issue of ‘KPA’ (alternatively known as Money).

LISTEN HERE

9. Earl Jon Doe - 'Wayback'

play Earl Jon Doe releases new single, 'Wayback' (EarlJonDoe)

Castle Grey's finest, Earl Jon Doe comes through with his new single and he dubs this one "Way Back".

Wayback is a song that speaks to the inner soul of your musical mind and serves as a follow up to his last banger, The Fix.

The song is a witty and conceptual joint that describes the relationship between man and money in a personified sense.

LISTEN HERE

10. Henshaw Blaze - 'Ye (Cover)'

play Henshzw Blaze drops a cover for 'Ye' (HenshawBlaze)

Henshaw Blaze jumps on one of the hottest Nigerian songs of 2018, Ye by Burna Boy.

The Lagos based rapper brings the added spice of great rap bars to the already banging afrobeat tune, which is a strong contender for song of the year.

LISTEN HERE

Top 3 Projects of the week

Tiwadara - 'Jigsaw'

play Tiwadara releases Jigsaw playlist (Tiwadara)

Just 3 weeks after the release of his single "Get High", TiwaDara releases his seven track playlist, Jigsaw which features two artists in fast rising talents, GoodGirl LA and Dunnie.

The project touches various genres, style, and vibes as Tiwadara expresses his intent and artistry on Jigsaw.

LISTEN HERE

Dj Dot - 'Summer Faji Party Mix Vol 1'

play DJ Dot delivers Summer Faji Party Mixtape (DJDot)

UK based disc jockey, Dj Dot, a member of the legendary Ik Dairo family is back with a new mix for his fans titled, ‘Summer Faji Party Mix Vol. 18’.

LISTEN HERE

DJ Prince - 'Accolades Mixtape'

play DJ Prince presents 'Accolades' Mixtape (DJPrince)

NEA17 Best Disc Jockey of the Year, DJ Prince is giving us the Real Accolades with this new "Accolades Mixtape".

DJ Prince is the resident DJ at Club 57, G12 Bar in Lagos and Club Harem in Johannesburg.

LISTEN HERE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

