10 new songs you need to listen to

Another week, another opportunity to present to you 10 new songs essentially filtered from a truckload of releases by the Pulse Team.

Lost in the crowd of songs that find its way online every week, but knowing it is the music that counts, it means there is a need for these ones to be heard.

These are the 10 new songs and 2 EPs that are bound to give your play list a bubble this week.

1. Timmy Knight - 'Alarm'

Timmy Knight, born Iwuagwu Onyekwere Timothy is a Nigerian Afropop, RnB vocalist, songwriter and artist signed to Black Excellence Records.

In April 2018, he released a refix of Khalid's Location off the “American Teen” album and featured the prolific DJ Altims of Mavin Records.

Alarm is his debut single as he continues work on his EP due for release in 2019.

This is a solid debut effort and he delivers a soothing, vibrant and wholly vibey sound brightened by his vocals and smooth production by fast-rising and multi-talented Synx.

2. AJ - 'Wash'

Former Star Quest Winner and Nigerian Idol Finalist, AJ releases a brand new single, Wash.

Themed around tales of exaggeration by men, AJ sees beyond the lies as she deftly delivers Wash, a groovy mix of dance hall and Caribbean sound with the right bounce to get your head bumping.

The song was produced by the Kelz Centric.

3. Bode Blaq - 'Stop Shouting'

Bode Blaq is back and this time he wants you to Stop Shouting.

The rapper who has a unique style of delivery is promising more music in 2018 and Stop Shouting is the first of his offerings.

The song was produced by BeatsbyWhalez and mastered by Walitali.

4. Tiwadara - 'Get High'

Tiwadara is an Afro Fusion artist whose most recent release was in November officially kicks off 2018 with his new single titled 'Get High'.

The song is off his upcoming "Jigsaw" project, a nine track playlist he plans to release in a few weeks.

Get High was engineered and produced by Tiwadara.

5. Mide Michael - 'Ready'

Ready is a R&B song with a dance hall feel that serves as the young artist's first single for 2018.

The song was produced by Johnson IP.

6. Chi Gospel - 'Dansaki Re' (We hail you)

Boston Massachusetts based gospel songstress Chi-Gospel unveils the visuals for her single, Dansaki Re.

The video was directed by Tony Cfilms.

7. Sheifunmi - 'Infatuation' feat. Simpa, Kid Nurty

Sheifunmi has just released his new single titled Infatuation.

The tune explores the artist's remarkable sound and features underground artistes, Simpa and Kid Nurty.

Infatuation is the second single from his upcoming 13 track EP, Anxiolytic (Journals of the Heart) and it was produced by Sean Allen.

8. Squeeze Tarella - 'No Feelings'

JustJojo Entertainment artist, Squeeze Tarela remakes the iconic Chaka Demus & Pliers's "Murder She Wrote", off the duo's 1993 studio album "Tease Me".

Christened 'No Feelings', the uber talented Squeeze gives the classic number his record killer touch; to create a fresh, current and captivating number.

9. Smylz- 'Shole'

Nigerian Afro Edm artist, songwriter and producer Smylz, drops a fresh afro house tune titled Shole (Can You).

Shole is an amazing tune with heart warming vocals self produced by the artist.

10. Khandie - 'Just Like That'

Following the release of 'Emotions in Kumasi' and 'Sippin', Khandie returns with her new single, ''Just Like That”.

'Just Like That' is a mid-rhythmic joint that she makes appealing with the infusion of the patois sound.

The song was produced by Galactic.

EPs of the Week

Deena Ade - The Cries of my Subconsciousness

Stumbled on this accidentally and it has been on repeat ever since.

Smooth vocals, soothing range, exciting lyrics and top notch production feature across the six tracks on the EP.

It is thrilling to hear Deena Ade in an acoustically pleasing territory with her sound.

DJ Consequence - The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape

DJ Consequence continues his beautiful run of excellent deliveries with his latest collection, THE VIBES MACHINE PARTY MIXTAPE 2018.

It's a body of work that covers all your favourite and recent bangers both from Nigeria and the rest of the world.