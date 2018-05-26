10 new songs you need to listen to

news

Pulse Music serves you ten songs that are worth listening to this week.

We have consistently served 10 of the best songs, irrespective of their genres that makes for a worthwhile listening experience and this week is no different.

1. Tito Da Fire - Pop tins feat. 9ice

Tito Da. Fire teams up with Alapomeji boss, 9ice on new single 'Pop tins'.

The radio personality and artist follows up on his last single, "One Kiss", with the celebratory song that has 9ice in his elements.

Pop Tins is produced by Mallam T.Bass, mixed and mastered by Olumix.

LISTEN HERE

2. Phlow x Cyclone - 6 Shots

Femcees Phlow and Cyclone are bringing 6 shots to your doorsteps.

''6 shots'' flips Nigerian pop star Davido’s 2013 hit ''Skelewu'' into a trap banger as both emcess deliver gritty and powerful verses.

6 shots was produced by Teck-Zilla.

LISTEN HERE

3. Kaxxidy - Hey madam

Upcoming pop artist, Oresanya Olukayode also known as Kaxxidy releases new single, 'Hey Madam'.

Hey Madam is a gqom inspired vibe that is produced by Walitali and the singer has also put out the visuals which was shot in South Africa.

LISTEN HERE

4. Belle Aires - Jelosi

Belle Aires is Afrocentric inspired on new single, Jelosi.

The young singer and songwriter whose career kicked off from the church addresses envy as she perceives it in the society.

The song is produced by Danja.

LISTEN HERE

5. Tiwadara - Get High

Get high is Tiwadara's first single off his forthcoming project, Jigsaw.

LISTEN HERE

6. Shakez - Sauce

Shakez has put out the visuals to his new single, 'Sauce'.

The song is a groovy trap record, that gives a easy, feel good vybe and set the tone for his upcoming project.

WATCH HERE

7. Loo Loo - Big Bags feat. Slimcase and Lord Trigg

Looloo has dropped a banger tagged, ''Big Bags'' featuring the street king, Slimcase and Lord Trigg.

The trio deliver a creative mix that is certain to get you bumping.

LISTEN HERE

8. CHx - 8pm in Surulere feat. Maytronomy

Masked producer CHx collaborates with Rapper, singer and songwriter Maytronomy on his newest single "8pm in Surulere" which is off the upcoming projected titled Autopilot.

LISTEN HERE

9. Mazi Chukz - Mysterious

Mazi Chukz releases his latest offering ‘Mysterious’, which is his first release of 2018.

The song is a dancehall tune that takes its' influence from the late 90s sound of music carved into a modern day love tale.

The video was directed by Post Carlton Films of Mother Tongue London.

LISTEN HERE

10. Blastique - Omo Wobe

Blastique jumps on the shaku shaku bus with this tune titled Omo Wobe.

The song is his first single for the year following the release of Oshe last year.