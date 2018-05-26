Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs you need to listen to

Here are ten new songs that make for an exciting listen this week.

play Pulse Music: Belle Aires features on the list with her new single, Jelosi (BelleAires)
1. Tito Da Fire - Pop tins feat. 9ice

play Pulse Music: Tito Da Fire features 9ice on 'Pop tins' (Fullforce)

Tito Da. Fire teams up with Alapomeji boss, 9ice on new single 'Pop tins'.

The radio personality and artist follows up on his last single, "One Kiss", with the celebratory song that has 9ice in his elements.

Pop Tins is produced by Mallam T.Bass, mixed and mastered by Olumix.

2. Phlow x Cyclone - 6 Shots

play Pulse Music: Phlow and Cyclone come correct on 6 shots (Teck Zilla)

 

Femcees Phlow and Cyclone are bringing 6 shots to your doorsteps.

''6 shots'' flips Nigerian pop star Davido’s 2013 hit ''Skelewu'' into a trap banger as both emcess deliver gritty and powerful verses.

6 shots was produced by Teck-Zilla.

3. Kaxxidy - Hey madam

play Pulse Music: Kaxxidy debuts 'Hey madam' (Kaxxidy)

Upcoming pop artist, Oresanya Olukayode also known as Kaxxidy releases new single, 'Hey Madam'.

Hey Madam is a gqom inspired vibe that is produced by Walitali and the singer has also put out the visuals which was shot in South Africa.

4. Belle Aires - Jelosi

play Belle Aires serves up brilliance on Jelosi (BelleAires)

 

Belle Aires is Afrocentric inspired on new single, Jelosi.

The young singer and songwriter whose career kicked off from the church addresses envy as she perceives it in the society.

The song is produced by Danja.

5. Tiwadara - Get High

play Pulse Music: Tiwadara presents 'Get High' (Tiwadara)

Get high is Tiwadara's first single off his forthcoming project, Jigsaw.

6. Shakez - Sauce

play Pulse Music: Shakez releases the visuals for his new single, 'Sauce' (Shakez)

Shakez has put out the visuals to his new single, 'Sauce'.

The song is a groovy trap record, that gives a easy, feel good vybe and set the tone for his upcoming project.

7. Loo Loo - Big Bags feat. Slimcase and Lord Trigg

play Loo Loo features Slimcase and Lord Trigg on 'Big Bags' (Looloo)

Looloo has dropped a banger tagged, ''Big Bags'' featuring the street king, Slimcase and Lord Trigg.

The trio deliver a creative mix that is certain to get you bumping.

8. CHx - 8pm in Surulere feat. Maytronomy

play Producer CHx and rapper Maytronomy takes a journey at 8pm in Surulere (CHx)

Masked producer CHx collaborates with Rapper, singer and songwriter Maytronomy on his newest single "8pm in Surulere" which is off the upcoming projected titled Autopilot.

9. Mazi Chukz - Mysterious

play Pulse Music: Mazi Chukz releases new effort titled 'Mysterious' (MaziChukz)

 

Mazi Chukz releases his latest offering ‘Mysterious’, which is his first release of 2018.

The song is a dancehall tune that takes its' influence from the late 90s sound of music carved into a modern day love tale.

The video was directed by Post Carlton Films of Mother Tongue London.

10. Blastique - Omo Wobe

play Pulse Music: Blastique features on the 10 new songs list with 'Omo wobe' (Blastique)

 

Blastique jumps on the shaku shaku bus with this tune titled Omo Wobe.

The song is his first single for the year following the release of Oshe last year.

