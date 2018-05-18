10 new songs you need to listen to

news

Pulse Music presents a fresh list of 10 new songs that have been recently released and would make for a smooth listening experience.

From established to upcoming artists, the week witnessed a flurry of new singles and while the major ones may have caught your attention, there were some others worthy of your playlist this week.

Here is Pulse's playlist of 10 new songs spiced with three dope EPs that you need to listen to.

1. Wavy TheCreator X Akuchi - 'GTA'

WavyTheCreator has been buzzing on the underground scene for a while.

She belongs to the enterprising 'Soundcloud or new wave' generation of artists and has featured on a couple of projects including working with A-Q on Lekki Express way.

On GTA, she teamed up with Akuchi, a song she says was inspired while playing the GTA (Grand Theft Auto) video game.

LISTEN HERE

2. Duno - 'Letter from Libya'

Inspired by a recent CNN investigative documentary on slavery in Libya and how a lot of Edo state indigenes are involved.

Benin based rapper, Duno decided to pen the song titled, 'Letter From Libya' to enlighten the public with real life stories and experiences from returnees.

The song was produced by award winning producer Michael Excel and the documentary video put together by Heartbeat360 Media.

LISTEN HERE

WATCH VIDEO HERE

3. Vader - 'Not famous'

Budding rapper and Hennessy VS Class 2017 winner, Vader has released his new single, 'Not famous'.

Now Vader is one of those talented artist that excites with his style and on the new single, he talks about his journey, paints picture of his travails and where he is headed.

Not Famous is mixed and mastered by Dedo and available for sale.

LISTEN HERE

BUY HERE

4. Omah - 'Dance with you'

Omah debuts her first single 'Dance With You' on the stables of Hustle-ink entertainment.

The multi-talented singer who is also a super model began her music journey 4 years ago, but only officially put out her debut single this year, working hard on perfecting her talent through the years.

Dance With You is an Urban contemporary sound and was produced by Beats by Jayy, with an accompanying video directed by Temple Films production.

LISTEN HERE

WATCH VIDEO HERE

5. Obie Iyoha - 'Fire'

Nigerian American rapper, Obie Iyoha returns with new single titled, Fire.

Following his debut song, Karat, the talented rapper and producer has premiered his new single as he builds up to his forthcoming sophomore album, Pink Mood, due out later this year.

The song which is a blend of afrobeats, rap and dancehall was produced by Detroit producer, Motorcity Mello.

LISTEN HERE

6. Phylosophy - 'Igottalive'

Off his forthcoming mixtape titled, 'Brother Victor Speaks', Abuja based rapper Phylosophy debuts with this conscious rap single, titled, Igottalive.

LISTEN HERE

7. Vivian feat OmoAkin - 'Sugar'

It is a collaboration of African talents as Kenyan singer Vivian crosses borders on her new single with Nigeria's Omo Akin.

The duo find the perfect route in their search for love on the melodious tune, Sugar.

LISTEN HERE

8. Aladeine - 'AllIWantIsTheVibe'

Aladeine is an eccentric artiste who released his his first single 'Bounce' in 2017.

The young artist has put out his new single for 2018 titled, "All I want is the Vibe" in anticipation of his debut EP.

LISTEN HERE

9. Samm Chizi - 'Simi'

Samm Chizi debuts on the Pulse list with this vibey romantic tune dedicated to the one he misses titled, Simi.

Simi is produced by Timi Jay.

LISTEN HERE

10. Yousee Cleff - 'Stay chill'

Yousee Cleff is a fusion artist that blends Hiphop/Afro/Trap and Contemporary music.

Stay Chill is a follow up to his previous single '9-5'.

The reggae/trap fusion makes for an intriguing style of music and is produced by Cristea Ionut Prodan.

LISTEN HERE

EPs of the week

1. Eri ife x Remy Baggins - YLLW

Talented songwriters Eri Ife and Remy Baggins team up on this 5-track collaborative effort titled, YLLW.

From the opening track, Yeah, where they deliver the right intro, the duo blend their styles in a pot pourri of delightful music.

LISTEN HERE

2. Eniola Havoc - 'Alaye Eko Vibes vol 2'

Young rapper Eniola Havoc has followed up the Vol 1 of his Alaye Eko project which was released on his birthday last year with the Volume two in celebration of adding another year.

With solid songs like Human Being and Energy God, the rapper shows progress with his art.

LISTEN HERE

3. Pizzo Da L.P - 'Pidgin hole tape'

Underground indigenous rapper, Pizzo Da Lp who delivers his lyrics in pidgin serves a new EP in celebration of his birthday.

The 11 track project features artists like Tizzy Tunes, Paybac and MKP. Standout tracks include, Yawa no go dey and Am different.