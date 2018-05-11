Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs you need to listen to

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to

Another weekend, another set of new music that you definitely need to listen to.

  • Published:
play Pulse Music: Blaqbonez features on the 10 songs you need to listen to this week (Blaqbonez)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pulse Music presents ten of the hottest songs for your listening pleasure this week.

In our usual style, we have considered a ton of music and unearthed 10 of the best across all genres, plus a little extra introducing two EPs that are worth listening to.

Twizzy - 'For the gram'

play Pulse music": Twizzy presents 'For the gram' (Radioloverecords)

Tobechukwu Ukairo (Twizzy) is a multi talented artist that hails from Port-Harcourt born.

Twizzy schooled in Canada at Columbia International College, Ottawa University and Oxford Brookes University in the United kingdom, where he studied music Production and sound engineering.

For the gram is produced by Mixta Dimz and mixed by renowned sound engineer Zeeno Foster.

LISTEN HERE

BeatsByJayy - 'Finesse freestyle'

play Pulse Music: BeatsByJayy showcases his skills as an artist on 'Finesse freestyle' (HustleTeam)

 

Renowned for his production skills, especially working with rapper A-Q.

Big Daddy Jayy aka Beats by jayy shows how greatly underrated he is as artist, as he displays versatility and skill on this self produced free-style, Finesse.

The track is a prelude to his forth coming EP JAYYNIUS, slated to be released next month.

LISTEN HERE

Jamal Swiss - 'No stress'

play Pulse Music: Jamal Swiss says it's 'No stress' (Jamal)

Nigerian rapper and performer, Jamal Swiss releases his first record for 2018, titled, "No Stress", produced by Jay Blakez.

No Stress is a rare blend of trap & highlife music fused to deliver an Afro-Trap number that listeners would be hooked to.

Jamal puts on an impressive display with good lyrical content and a strong delivery. He tells a vivid story of his personal experience with a lady over a well-crafted, minimal and enchanting beat.

LISTEN HERE

Blaqbonez - 'Melanin Melody'

play Pulse Music: Rapper Blaqbonez brings the 'Melody' to the playliist (Blaqbonez)

If there is one thing people have come to respect about Blaqbonez, it is his consistency.

The rapper who has embraced the trap sound of late returns with this smooth love song "Melanin Melody" as part of warm up tracks to his soon to be released project "Bad Boy Blaq".

BlaqBonez is morphing into from just being a rapper to a well rounded artist and on Melanin Melody, he chooses to sing about the thing he will do for his muse, in a story inspired by the trending Davido and Chioma topic.

LISTEN HERE

Chx ft Mon Lee - 'Say Something'

play Pulse Music: Chx teams up with Mon Lee on 'Say Something' (Timelessmusicgrp)

Producer and artist, Charlie X, also known as Chx is one who has worked with a range of young and upcoming artists as he consistently put out music for his core fans.

On this one, Chx teams up with alternative act, Mon Lee to deliver a smooth, soulful tune titled, ''Say something''.

LISTEN HERE

Isah - 'The Greater Jihad'

play Pulse Music: Isah is bringing 'The Greater Jihad' straight to your ears this week (Isah)

Isah makes a return to the Pulse Music list with the follow up to his singles, ''Crime pays? and 30 under 30''.

The Greater Jihad is a rap joint that touches on several issues ranging from his city Abuja, to the economic situation of the country and the shaku wave.

Follow him on Twitter & Instagram: ismatanks

LISTEN HERE

Veejay - 'Shiver'

play Pulse Music: Veejay releases new single, ''Shiver'' (Veejay)

 

Veejay jumps on the instrumental of Kiss Daniel's hit record, Sin city to deliver his latest single, Shiver.

Connect with VeeJay on all Social Media platforms: @lordveejay

LISTEN HERE

Soulah - 'Love Me (Mash up)'

play Pulse Music: Soulah serenades on 'Love me' (pintaram/Soulah)

Singer Soulah delivers a mashup of some of her favorite songs as she promises to make your dreams come true.

The song witnesses the infusion of lyrics from Ycee's 'Juice', Tiwa Savages' 'Love Me', Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' and Shawn Mendes' 'Treat you better'.

The song is produced by Ekelly.

LISTEN HERE

Cixqo ft Pompay, Yunqblood & StevenTones - Street

John Networq - 'Praktice (Young M.A cover)'

play

John Networq preaches the gains of practice making perfect on his new single.

LISTEN HERE

High M ft MVP - 'Collect'

play Pulse Music: Rapper High M features MVP on ''Collect'' (HighM)

 

Underground rapper, High M returns to the scene with his official single of the year titled, Collect.

Collect features rapper, MVP and is a certified banger,

The song is produced by Beatmonsta GH and mixed by Kursor.

LISTEN HERE

Here are two recommended EPs that will lighten up your week;

Jane Sam - Aphrodite

play Jane Chuks presents her EP titled, 'Aphrodite' (Jane Chuks)

 

Jane Chuks is back again and this time, she delivers a compelling RnB EP titled, Aphrodite.

Aphrodite is a compilation of eight songs centered around love, which sees production from SwizzLizz and Femi Foye.

Standout tracks include; 3am in Ikoyi, For you and Heartbreaker.

LISTEN HERE

Wani - Lagos City Vice

play

Singer, Wani has released his debut project, the ‘Lagos City Vice’ EP.

Wani who offers a good blend of RnB and Afro pop has gotten the attention of more than a few following impressive covers and a handful of single releases.

Lagos City Vice is an eight tracker project that has songs like 2face Riddim, Instaman and MVP.

LISTEN HERE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Oh what a strange night for Tiwa Savagebullet
2 Tekno Singer did not get permission for sampling our record, says...bullet
3 Headies 2018 5 snubs at the music award ceremonybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Olamide, Phyno 5 key songs by the indigenous duo you should listen to
Mayorkun Know all about singer's rise from underrated to Next Rated
Ycee Rapper tells Pulse he almost quit making music
Assurance 5 celebrities who reacted to Davido's car gift to girlfriend, Chioma
Kanye West On rapper, his career, recent comments and mis-steps
Davido Did pop star just confirm Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's relationship?

Music

DJ Ebro American on air personality discovers what 'Legbegbe' means
Music Video Yung L - Anya (Official video)
Davido Singer speaks about payola in the music industry
Music Video Victoria Kimani - Wonka