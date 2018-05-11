10 new songs you need to listen to

news

Pulse Music presents ten of the hottest songs for your listening pleasure this week.

In our usual style, we have considered a ton of music and unearthed 10 of the best across all genres, plus a little extra introducing two EPs that are worth listening to.

Twizzy - 'For the gram'

Tobechukwu Ukairo (Twizzy) is a multi talented artist that hails from Port-Harcourt born.

Twizzy schooled in Canada at Columbia International College, Ottawa University and Oxford Brookes University in the United kingdom, where he studied music Production and sound engineering.

For the gram is produced by Mixta Dimz and mixed by renowned sound engineer Zeeno Foster.

BeatsByJayy - 'Finesse freestyle'

Renowned for his production skills, especially working with rapper A-Q.

Big Daddy Jayy aka Beats by jayy shows how greatly underrated he is as artist, as he displays versatility and skill on this self produced free-style, Finesse.

The track is a prelude to his forth coming EP JAYYNIUS, slated to be released next month.

Jamal Swiss - 'No stress'

Nigerian rapper and performer, Jamal Swiss releases his first record for 2018, titled, "No Stress", produced by Jay Blakez.

No Stress is a rare blend of trap & highlife music fused to deliver an Afro-Trap number that listeners would be hooked to.

Jamal puts on an impressive display with good lyrical content and a strong delivery. He tells a vivid story of his personal experience with a lady over a well-crafted, minimal and enchanting beat.

Blaqbonez - 'Melanin Melody'

If there is one thing people have come to respect about Blaqbonez, it is his consistency.

The rapper who has embraced the trap sound of late returns with this smooth love song "Melanin Melody" as part of warm up tracks to his soon to be released project "Bad Boy Blaq".

BlaqBonez is morphing into from just being a rapper to a well rounded artist and on Melanin Melody, he chooses to sing about the thing he will do for his muse, in a story inspired by the trending Davido and Chioma topic.

Chx ft Mon Lee - 'Say Something'

Producer and artist, Charlie X, also known as Chx is one who has worked with a range of young and upcoming artists as he consistently put out music for his core fans.

On this one, Chx teams up with alternative act, Mon Lee to deliver a smooth, soulful tune titled, ''Say something''.

Isah - 'The Greater Jihad'

Isah makes a return to the Pulse Music list with the follow up to his singles, ''Crime pays? and 30 under 30''.

The Greater Jihad is a rap joint that touches on several issues ranging from his city Abuja, to the economic situation of the country and the shaku wave.

Veejay - 'Shiver'

Veejay jumps on the instrumental of Kiss Daniel's hit record, Sin city to deliver his latest single, Shiver.

Soulah - 'Love Me (Mash up)'

Singer Soulah delivers a mashup of some of her favorite songs as she promises to make your dreams come true.

The song witnesses the infusion of lyrics from Ycee's 'Juice', Tiwa Savages' 'Love Me', Whitney Houston's 'I wanna dance with somebody' and Shawn Mendes' 'Treat you better'.

The song is produced by Ekelly.

John Networq - 'Praktice (Young M.A cover)'

John Networq preaches the gains of practice making perfect on his new single.

High M ft MVP - 'Collect'

Underground rapper, High M returns to the scene with his official single of the year titled, Collect.

Collect features rapper, MVP and is a certified banger,

The song is produced by Beatmonsta GH and mixed by Kursor.

Here are two recommended EPs that will lighten up your week;

Jane Sam - Aphrodite

Jane Chuks is back again and this time, she delivers a compelling RnB EP titled, Aphrodite.

Aphrodite is a compilation of eight songs centered around love, which sees production from SwizzLizz and Femi Foye.

Standout tracks include; 3am in Ikoyi, For you and Heartbreaker.

Wani - Lagos City Vice

Singer, Wani has released his debut project, the ‘Lagos City Vice’ EP.

Wani who offers a good blend of RnB and Afro pop has gotten the attention of more than a few following impressive covers and a handful of single releases.

Lagos City Vice is an eight tracker project that has songs like 2face Riddim, Instaman and MVP.