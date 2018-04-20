Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs you need to listen to

play Tenola makes the Pulse List with 'Show and Tell' single (Tenola)
Every week, Pulse brings 10 of the best new songs for your listening pleasure.

We have carefully selected the under-listed songs, do listen below and share.

1. Yemi Lawal - 'Quiet Storm'

play Pulse Music: Yemi Lawal brings 'Quiet Storm' to the playlist (Yemi Lawal)
 

Yemi Lawal is a young upcoming rapper who claims that he is living proof that God is real.

The rapper who has been on his grind for a while releasing singles consistently, recently dropped a freestyle over the classic Mobb Deep record, ''Quiet Storm''.

This one sure got our attention as his delivery comes on point, with his lyrics talking about the things he has done to survive.

Listen Here

2. Jolomi - 'Want More'

play Pulse Music: Jolomi releases new single 'Want More' (Jolomi)

Vibey tune to get you into the groove as talented singer, Jolomi delivers 'Want More' produced by Amazing Sleek.

Listen Here

3. Tenola - Show 'N' Tell

play Pulse Music: Tenola features with Show 'N' Tell (Tenola)

 

Tenola is out with her debut single, “Show ‘N Tell”.

Show ‘N Tell is an Afro-soul song about the little efforts people make in relationships.

The lyrics such as “I can care for you, I just need to read books on care” put sarcasm to good use with a catchy and groovy tune.

The song is delivered in a mix of English and Yoruba languages.

Amazing song, listen and enjoy.

Listen Here

4. Reggie. SabiBoy feat Chika Blaze & EhzyBeatz - 'Ring On It'

play Pulse Music: Reggie SabiBoy features Chika Blaze on 'Ring On It' (Reggie. Sabiboy)

 

Reggie.SabiBoy is a Nigerian based Hip -hop/Afro-fusion act.

‘Ring On IT’ is a single off his forthcoming Ep, ‘Popular Demand ' and it features Chika Blaze.

The duo jump on the 'Pon Pon'  wave to deliver a lovely tune produced by Ehzybeatz.

Listen Here

5. Nathmac - 'Adesua'

play Pulse Music: Nathmac premieres new single 'Adesua'' (Nathmac)

 

Ebiama Abraham, professionally know as Nathmac is an alternative rock singer/songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nathmac, who has previously released singles like 'Kill Myself' delivers a new tune titled 'Adesua'.

Adesua is a song specifically designed for the hopeless romantics and love birds. If you’re keen on good sounds, this beautiful piece is sure to make your heart melt.

Listen Here

6. T-Klex feat Rymsta Ray, Dewyne and DJ Ernesty - 'Blessings'

play Pulse Music: T-Klex drops new single ''Blessings'' (MOTSA TV)

 

Gospel singer, writer and music producer, T-Klex made waves with his “Miracles in the air” single released some months ago.

The singer drops a freshly gospel inspired track entitled “Blessings” featuring ”Rymsta RayDeewyne and DJ Ernesty”. 

No doubt these amazing voices did justice to "Blessings" song.

Listen Here

7. Sifon - 'Do For Love'

play Pulse Music: Sifon does it for love on the top 10 list (Sifon)

 

Sifon, one of Nigeria's most promising hip-hop acts returns to the scene with a brand new banger, "Do 4 Luv".

Sampling the 2Pac classic with the same title, the rapper delivers effortlessly as he recounts all he has done and will do for his love of music with his emotional verses. 
   
Sifon, who is currently working on a compilation project is one rapper to look out for as his style is unique and different.

You can connect with him on social media @lifeofnofis.

Listen Here

8. DJ Gavpop X Oyinkanade - 'Jeje'

play Pulse Music: Dj Gavpop features Oyinkanade on Jeje (Dj Gavpop)

 

Nigerian Entertainment Awards (2016) Disc Jockey of the year, “Dj Gavpop” is the Official DJ of Splash 105.5 fm & Lagelu FM 96.7.

Dj Gavpop hooks up with Ibadan based singer Oyinkanade on Jeje.

The song is produced by GID and mixed and mastered by Kentee Beatz (Wicked Mix).

Listen Here

9. Astro - 'Night and Day'

play Pulse Music: Astro brings 'Night and day'' to the playlist (Astro)

Astro makes a return to the scene after his successful Zone Out session, which earned him positive reviews.

He shows off his range of lyrical ability and story telling on this new track.“Night And Day”. 

The song is certain to leave listeners eagerly anticipating the release of forthcoming project.

Listen Here

10. Tayo featuring Adey - 'Ready'

play Pulse Music: Tayo features Adey on 'Ready' (MoreBranches)

Temitayo Jaiyeola better known as Tayo  is one of the emerging voices booming out of the Nigerian music industry.

Tayo recorded his first song when he was 10 years old performing a cover to a classic, Opposite Of Adult by Chi bangz.

His latest single ‘Ready’ features incredible music producer and sound engineer – Adey, who produced the hit song 'Juice' by Ycee.

Tayo explains that the outcome of the song was due to the sharp chemistry formed by the two music makers.

He is presently working on a music video for the single and has recorded a couple of songs for his fans.

Listen Here

