10 new songs you need to hear this week

Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. iBoro (PayBac) - Fuck Dino Melaye And Fuck KACH Too

In the words of Paybac: "I'd rather die than be alive when a corrupt politicians son is singing praises to another corrupt politician. The hand shake is way past the elbow and I'll never let it be said that we just let it happen as a people. This is not a diss song. Both of them serve as figure heads. They stuck their neck out."

2. Djinee - 'Find you' (Nwanyi Oma)

"Find You" is a lover’s melody which emphasizes the power of unconditional love to a partner at a time when life's worst storms arrives at our door front and there seems to be absolutely nothing left to hold onto but a commitment once made in the promise of love.

3. Mut4y – Lesekese ft. Timiboy

Mut4y rides on the success of his Wizkid collaboration titled “Manya” to share a new banger titled “Lesekese” featuring Timiboy.

4. Ace - 'Wassa Wassa'

“Wassa Wassa” means naughty and Superstar Ace is set to take the African music industry to new heights with his latest Afrofuturism (African and Future) look and feel. The fun, sexy and young entertainer is a total enigma that blows people away with his style, music and everything that he does.

5. Elveektor - #SonriseEP

Sonrise EP is a strong punch by ElVeektor which will help accelerate his transition from a featherweight rapper to a heavyweight in Nigeria's hip-hop scene.

6. Chike - 'Beautiful People'

The praised story-teller who is backed with an army of fans enlisted Ric Hassani's go-to producer Doron Clinton, to aid him to create a musical masterpiece christened "Beautiful People.".

7. Morell - 'Kallo'

Following his successful debut album, MUSA JIKAN MUSA, Morell releases his first single of the year titled 'Kallo'. This song was produced by SymleBeatz.

8. FSingz - 'How' ft CDQ

Here is a banging new jam by Fingz and CDQ titled 'How'. It's a thematic fusion, traversing the lines between dance music, and inspirational art.

9. Boogey - (Maradona+Wo) Freestyle

Super lyricist – Boogey raps over a combo of Niniola’s “Maradona” and Olamide’s “Wo”.

10. Mosa – Doubt It