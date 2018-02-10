Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs you need to hear this week

Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to hear this week

Pulse staff picks the top 10 all new songs and latest new music releases across genres in Nigeria that you need to hear this week.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. iBoro (PayBac) - Fuck Dino Melaye And Fuck KACH Too

play

 

In the words of Paybac: "I'd rather die than be alive when a corrupt politicians son is singing praises to another corrupt politician. The hand shake is way past the elbow and I'll never let it be said that we just let it happen as a people. This is not a diss song. Both of them serve as figure heads. They stuck their neck out."
Download.

2. Djinee - 'Find you' (Nwanyi Oma)

play

 

"Find You" is a lover’s melody which emphasizes the power of unconditional love to a partner at a time when life's worst storms arrives at our door front and there seems to be absolutely nothing left to hold onto but a commitment once made in the promise of love.
Download.

3. Mut4y – Lesekese ft. Timiboy

play

 

Mut4y rides on the success of his Wizkid collaboration titled “Manya” to share a new banger titled “Lesekese” featuring Timiboy.
Download.

4. Ace - 'Wassa Wassa'

play

 

“Wassa Wassa” means naughty and Superstar Ace is set to take the African music industry to new heights with his latest Afrofuturism (African and Future) look and feel. The fun, sexy and young entertainer is a total enigma that blows people away with his style, music and everything that he does.
Download.

5. Elveektor - #SonriseEP

play

 

Sonrise EP is a strong punch by ElVeektor which will help accelerate his transition from a featherweight rapper to a heavyweight in Nigeria's hip-hop scene.
Download.

6. Chike - 'Beautiful People'

play

 

The praised story-teller who is backed with an army of fans enlisted Ric Hassani's go-to producer Doron Clinton, to aid him to create a musical masterpiece christened "Beautiful People.".
Download.

7. Morell - 'Kallo'

play

 

Following his successful debut album, MUSA JIKAN MUSA, Morell releases his first single of the year titled 'Kallo'. This song was produced by SymleBeatz.
Download.

8. FSingz - 'How' ft CDQ

play

 

Here is a banging new jam by Fingz and CDQ titled 'How'. It's a thematic fusion, traversing the lines between dance music, and inspirational art.
Download.

9. Boogey - (Maradona+Wo) Freestyle

play

 

Super lyricist – Boogey raps over a combo of Niniola’s “Maradona” and Olamide’s “Wo”.
Download.

10. Mosa – Doubt It

play

 

This is a Dancehall, Tropical Pop and R&B mashup about love and decisions that’ll get you moving right from the first kick.
Download.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is the Music Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on Music Journalism. He lives for the art, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Ebony Reigns 5 things you should know about late Ghanaian Dancehall musicianbullet
2 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
3 Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitnessbullet

Related Articles

Video Ajebutter22 - 'Wayward'
Music Reminisce - 'Problem'
Video Ice Prince - 'Replay'
Soundcity MVP Awards 2018 Check out the complete winners list
Seyi Shay Singer wants to be the queen of Salsa in Africa
Marenikae Meet US based Nigerian artiste set to impact music scene in 2018
EP Review Maleek Berry will keep you warm on the “First Daze Of Winter”
Ahmed Starboy Why child singers find it hard to succeed in the Nigerian music industry
Ahmed Starboy Here’s what a child psychiatrist thinks about giving children a record deal
Video Oritsefemi - 'Kiss a bride'

Music

Mr 2kay's sophomore album will be titled "Elevated"
Album Review Mr 2kay flies higher on "Elevation"
Wizkid, Alex Iwobi officially unveil new Super Eagles jersey in London
Wizkid, Iwobi Nigerian music and football have always been twins
Banky W, Waje, Chidinma, and many others team up for ‘Shine The Light’ music video
NuSound Banky W, Waje, others team up for ‘Shine The Light’ music video
Album Review With “Rendezvous” M.I steps into his New Wave era