10 new songs you need to hear this week

Away from the bright lights of pop stars, there's a healthy dose of music coming out of Nigeria. Every week, Pulse brings you the other side of the culture that you barely see. We're scratching the underbelly of Nigerian creativity for this one.

1. Wavy TheCreator - 'Stay'

Stay is a story of a love once had, lost and all the pain that entails. On this record Wavy delves into more melancholy themes, showing her versatility as a musician. The moody melodic bounce is sure to keep listeners engaged.

2. ClassiQ - 'Gudu' ft M.I Abaga

A fine fusion of original hip hop with authentic Hausa culture. The track is a mix of both Hausa and English, which translates to their competition running away every time they put out a song. The lyrical strength and skill of both artist is very well portrayed.

3. Sandra Ifudu - 'Audio love' ft Daddy Showkey

Showcasing the vibrancy and versatility of Sandra Ifudu, the feel good afro pop tune tells the story of a young lady who keeps getting promises that are never fulfilled by her supposed lover.

4. Blessing Tangban - 'Ba Damuwa'

An artist with a perfect blend of raw, pure, introspective, and emotionally stirring Afro- folk melodies. Her style of music is organic and geared towards expressing music in its most natural form.

5. Burna Boy – Pree Me (DJ Tunez X D3AN Remix)

Listen to ace disc jockey – DJ Tunez and D3AN remix of Burna Boy’s hit record “Pree Me”. This is a global dance remix.

6. K.O - 'Stripper'

In this smooth piece, K.O. Jamal carefully narrates how he meets and falls in love with an interesting girl who happens to be a professional naked dancer.

7. Lamboginny – Kiri Jobo Jobo (Shaku)

Afro Dancehall star, Lamboginny has surfaced with a brand new tune, a post album song titled “Kiri Jobo Jobo“. Having unleashed a 16 tracked album “SALT” in October 2017 with an historic launch concert at the Kiri Kiri Medium prison in Lagos, the Social-tainer decided to topple the great effort with a blend of Kiri kiri Prison and Shaku Shaku influenced jump, which he called “Kiri Jobo Jobo“.

8. Dammy Krane - 'Credit card'

Worldstar Inc head honcho – Dammy Krane stays consistent with the releases as he churns out yet another spanking new single titled “Credit Card“.

He has had his fair share of controversy this year and now his channeling his energy into his music.

10. Teni – Pareke