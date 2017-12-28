Home > Entertainment > Movies >

John Boyega :  "You get hurt a lot" says actor about fight scenes in Star Wars

John Boyega "You get hurt a lot" says actor about fight scenes in Star Wars

John Boyega speaks about how physically intensive it is to act in a movie like Star Wars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Boyega as Finn play

John Boyega as Finn

(Lucas Film/Walt Disney )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hollywood actor John Boyega says acting in a movie like Star Wars is physically demanding.

Boyega who reprises his role as Finn in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" said it took him 3 months to be physically ready to play his character.

He said this during the special screening of his latest effort 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki on Monday, December 25, 2017.

 

"You get hurt a lot on these movies. My mum was actually on set that day when I filmed the fight and she was just watching like 'Oluwa!'. She was really scared but we are trained. It is a very complicated process because we do these rehearsals in the gym but when we get on set they add explosions, fire and the rest of the visual effects. You've got to watch where you are going" he said.

Finn (John Boyega) and Phasma fighting in Star Wars: The Last Jedi play

Finn (John Boyega) and Phasma fighting in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

(Lucas Film/Walt Disney )

Nigerian Influence In Pacific Rim 2

In the special screening John Boyega also spoke about his next project 'Pacific Rim 2'. "Pacific Rim is very important to me because Pacific Rim will actually be the first movie that I have done that I would heavily target Nigeria as a main marketing spot," he told the audience. John Boyega also produced Pacific Rim and ensured his character had a Nigerian background.

ALSO READ: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' movie review

John Boyega is adding Nigerian influences to Pacific Rim 2 play

John Boyega is adding Nigerian influences to Pacific Rim 2

(GQ )

 

Wizkid In Pacific Rim 2

John Boyega revealed he got in contact with Wizkid for one of his songs to add to the Nigerian flair of the movie.

 

"And also we contacted Wizkid and we were like 'we need to use one of your songs for a film', and so we got 'Daddy Yo' on the track of the film" he shared with the audience.

His Nollywood Background

John Boyega says he got actor's training from Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye play

John Boyega says he got actor's training from Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye

(GQ)
 

Going a bit into his background, Boyega said he was raised on Nollywood movies especially Mike Bamiloye films.

"I grew up Nigerian movies, especially Mount Zion movies, 'Ayamatanga' and all the rest of them," he said.

Boyega also revealed he got training from Mike Bamiloye and his wife Gloria Bamiloye. "I actually did training with Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye when they were in the United Kingdom" he revealed.

The Star Wars actor said he initially thought he would only act in spiritually based movies but decided to switch to secular later on.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 John Boyega Star Wars actor says he was trained as an actor by Mike Bamiloyebullet
2 John Boyega Star Wars actor says Wizkid's 'Daddy Yo' will be used in...bullet
3 Pulse Staff Pick 10 best TV series of 2017bullet

Related Articles

Tech All 36 notable characters in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' ranked from worst to best
John Boyega Star Wars actor says Wizkid's 'Daddy Yo' will be used in Pacific Rim 2
John Boyega Star Wars actor says he was trained as an actor by Mike Bamiloye
Pulse Movie Review The Force is strong with Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Tech 'The Last Jedi' is an emotionally powerful 'Star Wars' movie because it breaks all the usual sequel rules
Brain Drain How the exodus of Nigerians has helped Western countries
Tech The new 'The Last Jedi' trailer may give away a major spoiler
Showing At The Cinemas "The Tribunal," 'What Lies Within," "Tatu"
Showing At The Cinemas "The Tribunal," 'What Lies Within," "Tatu"
OT Fagbenle Nigerian actor speaks on Nollywood and "The Handmaid's Tale"

Movies

OC Ukeje Actor talks music career, shooting in Brazil, Nollywood meeting International standards
Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual, AY Makun
"The Makun Brothers" Watch new teaser for upcoming reality TV show
Do we need "The Wedding Party 3?
"The Wedding Party" Do we need another sequel?
Olajumoke Orisaguna has a vlog titled "Olajumoke Sauce" - watch episode 5
"Olajumoke Sauce" Watch Olajumoke Orisaguna in episode 6 of vlog titled "Stop Child Abuse"