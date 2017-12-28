news

Hollywood actor John Boyega says acting in a movie like Star Wars is physically demanding.

Boyega who reprises his role as Finn in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" said it took him 3 months to be physically ready to play his character.

He said this during the special screening of his latest effort 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at IMAX Cinemas, Lekki on Monday, December 25, 2017.

"You get hurt a lot on these movies. My mum was actually on set that day when I filmed the fight and she was just watching like 'Oluwa!'. She was really scared but we are trained. It is a very complicated process because we do these rehearsals in the gym but when we get on set they add explosions, fire and the rest of the visual effects. You've got to watch where you are going" he said.

Nigerian Influence In Pacific Rim 2

In the special screening John Boyega also spoke about his next project 'Pacific Rim 2'. "Pacific Rim is very important to me because Pacific Rim will actually be the first movie that I have done that I would heavily target Nigeria as a main marketing spot," he told the audience. John Boyega also produced Pacific Rim and ensured his character had a Nigerian background.

ALSO READ: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' movie review

Wizkid In Pacific Rim 2

John Boyega revealed he got in contact with Wizkid for one of his songs to add to the Nigerian flair of the movie .

"And also we contacted Wizkid and we were like 'we need to use one of your songs for a film', and so we got 'Daddy Yo' on the track of the film" he shared with the audience.

His Nollywood Background

Going a bit into his background, Boyega said he was raised on Nollywood movies especially Mike Bamiloye films.

"I grew up Nigerian movies, especially Mount Zion movies, 'Ayamatanga' and all the rest of them," he said.

Boyega also revealed he got training from Mike Bamiloye and his wife Gloria Bamiloye. "I actually did training with Mike Bamiloye and Gloria Bamiloye when they were in the United Kingdom" he revealed.

The Star Wars actor said he initially thought he would only act in spiritually based movies but decided to switch to secular later on.