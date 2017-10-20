EbonyLife TV series, "Men's Corner," is an interesting weekly talk show with an all-male ensemble.

On a new episode, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andrew Blaze and Mazino Appeal discuss Sexually Transmitted Diseases.

The new episode asked several questions including if you would stay with a partner who gave you STD.

"If you get an STD from your partner, break up with him," a female contributor on the show said.

"Tell them that you want to have a conversation with them, lock the door, bring out a belt and beat them," another said.

While most of the contributors said they would leave, few said they would get tested to find out if it's curable, the rest analysed scenarios that would make it possible or easy for them to forgive.

STDs are sexually transmitted diseases, which are most often, but not only spread by sexual intercourse. A person can get STDs such as herpes or genital warts through skin-to-skin contact with an infected area or Lesion.

In the episode, Ebuka gave an example of a one-year-old baby, who got infected with Herpes from kisses she received.

Other questions asked and discussed on the episode include: Are condoms the best way to prevent STDs? What are the chances of having STD without sex? Is there any such thing as STD shaming?

For Ebuka, if you cheat on your partner or sleep around, there should be a sort of STD shaming. "I know shaming is not a great thing, but there should be a level of shaming," he said.

What are your thoughts on the interesting conversation which you can watch below?