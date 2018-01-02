Wole Ojo, Kehinde Bankole star in Bachelor's Eve

Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Maami actor, Wole Ojo has starred alongside Kehinde Bankole in a new romantic comedy, Bachelor's Eve.

  • Published:
Wole Ojo and Kehinde Bankole have starred in Bachelor’s Eve, a romantic comedy, with a blend of twist, suspense and visual opulence.

The movie, which was directed by Rotimi Raji and produced by Adefajo Ayobami, tells the story of a handsome player, Uche, who is ready to finally tie the marital knot with the love of his life. Their relationship is made in Heaven and married life is destined to be great. ‘24’ hours before d-day, Uche hangs out with his team of Casanovas to bid bachelorhood good bye. All goes well until a dark secret rears its ugly head and sets off a chain reaction that forcefully subjects their love to the burning test flames.

The movie also starred Doris Simeon, Gbenro Ajibade, Frankincense, Jumoke Odetola and Kehinde Olorunyomi among others.

Wole Ojo

 

Speaking with Pulse on his role as Uche, Wole Ojo said: “I loved being on the set of Bachelor’s Eve. Despite the challenges faced, it felt like a walk in the park with the director whose creativity solved same. The story indeed is a true reflection of what can happen in ‘24’hours before tying the knot, reminding us that there shouldn’t be room for secrets between the intended parties, friends and even families. It is without an iota of doubt a wonderful romantic comedy”.

On his part, the director, Rotimi Raji, said: “Directors constantly face challenges that pop up during production while trying to create a film that will not only stand out from other productions but will also retain high technical aspects synonymous with quality productions. This is no different and I’m glad that  months of diligence and resilience has paid off, culminating in this fantastic production. I believe in the Tourism potentials of the country and explored this angle. It  is one of the key ways of enhancing film tourism in Nigeria.” 

Bachelor’s Eve is scheduled for release in cinemas across Nigeria on February 16, 2018.

