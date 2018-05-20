Why do Nigerian reality stars fade after the show

news

Making the jump from reality TV to mainstream success isn't an easy task. While some contestants achieve this, others don't.

For every Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Gideon Okeke, Praiz and Ayoola, and every Timi Dakolo and Omawumi, there are several other reality stars, whose dream of being a singer , actress, model or renowned photographer has failed to become a reality.

For some Nigerians, being on reality shows like Big Brother Naija , The Voice Nigeria and Project Fame can be a launching pad to the career of their dreams in the entertainment industry. For some others, the goal is the recognition and exposure. For some others, it's just about winning the prize money.

However, no matter how popular the contestants seem to be while competing on reality shows, the popularity often never materialize into mainstream success . While some eventually become stars, some others struggle in their chosen career path or just fade away.

Why do most reality stars fade away after the show? 1. Everyone of them cannot become celebrities in the entertainment industry

There's no rule that states that everyone who participates in a reality show must launch a career in the entertainment industry. Not everyone can be in the spotlight, and not everyone should.

Some smart ones, who realize on time that the entertainment industry isn't for them, leverage their fifteen minutes of fame to launch entirely new careers.

2. Some of them are not talented

Participating in a reality show does not most usually require any abundance of talent, so anyone can become a reality star. However, remaining relevant in the entertainment industry months after the show and hype is over, requires talent.

As is often the case, most strangers who become famous off a reality show go into the entertainment industry even when they have nothing unique to offer.

Months later, after the buzz surrounding their win or existence fades, they follow suit, fading into oblivion and becoming red carpet stars.

3. Handling the pressure

Adjusting to life after the show is never easy for many.

Suddenly, they are no longer the normal 9-5 Nigerians: they have thousands of new followers on Instagram; they are flooded with gifts from strangers and endorsement deals from brands; they have become a major source of news for the press and public.

"But the fame is for a short period of time and people that watch reality shows don't put the contestants in mind for a very long time," Mavin Record duo and former The Voice Nigeria contestants, DNA Twins tell Pulse.

Now in the spotlight, they are pressured by their fans to do something right away; release a dope single, start a relationship, open up a restaurant, star in a great movie - anything to show that they are on the right path to success.

''So between three to four months, you have to meet the right people, do the right things and impress," the duo currently signed to Mavin Record say.

With competition on the rise, the enormous pressure to remain relevant sets in, an industry insider says. They begin to spend above their means just to appear successful, and sign contracts that take away their creative control, and in the long run, harm their career.

4. Everyone that comes out of a competition desires huge and immediate success

Being successful after appearing on a reality show has a lot to do with perseverance, luck and talent.

However, some reality stars expect to have everything fall into their lap after they have participated or won a reality show.

"My expectations were very high. Were they met? Absolutely not. Because if they were met, I probably would be receiving Oscars and Grammy, because that was what I thought," Ayoola, who won the 2012 edition of Project Fame West Africa told Pulse during an interview.

Since winning the show, Ayoola has released songs, featured in one of the most successful web series, "Skinny Girl in Transit," and in 2017, he established himself as an outstanding performer with his role as Oyvion in the critically acclaimed TV series, "Jemeji."

"Rome wasn't built in a day and it would be stupid for anyone, having gone through what they have gone through, to now give up," he told Pulse.

Ayoola's expectations haven't been met. But using Project Fame as a stepping-off point, he is certain that every day, he is closer to meeting his expectations.

After several seasons of different reality shows, it is obvious that these shows don't guarantee anything, especially success in the entertainment industry, but they are so enticing that Nigerians would always flock to them - after all, there's the chance to win free money and gain fame that can be properly utilized.

However, history suggests they probably won't realize their superstar dreams.