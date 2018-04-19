Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Who Lolu and Anto think will win Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto predict who will win #BBNaija

Lolu and Anto tell Pulse Nigeria which housemate (s) they think stands a chance to win Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala.

  Published:
Anto and Lolu on Tobi being a gossip Big Brother Naija play

Anto and Lolu's interview with Pulse
Evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu and Anto, have shared who they think will win the show.

In this interview with Pulse, the former housemate also shared who they want to win the show.

Read interview below:

Anto

Based on statistics, it looks like it would be Miracle. I love Miracle [and] he could win. Whoever wins, fine. But I wouldn't mind Nina winning.

I think she has definitely grown the most in the house. I think she is someone who is open to learning.  Even though she can be very catty and fierce, she is open to being a new person. So I think that she will be a good winner.

Bambam eviction Big Brother Naija play

Miracle during the Saturday House Party

Lolu

Honestly, I think Tobi might win. I don't know, but I just get this feeling that he might win. Who do I want to win? Honestly, Cee-C or Nina.

 

Other evicted housemates' predictions

Here's who Bitto and Princess think will win.

Ahneeka and Angel told Pulse Nigeria that they hope Rico Swavey wins the money.

Ifu and Leo told Pulse Nigeria that they would love to see Alex win the money.

Bambam told Pulse that Miracle seems like the kind of person the viewers would love, Teddy A thinks the winner is between Miracle and Tobi, while Rico also thinks it is between Tobi and Miracle.

Miracle, Tobi,  Alex, Nina and Cee-C are the finalists currently battling for the 45 million naira garand prize.

