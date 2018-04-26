Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija Double Wahala couple?

Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija: Double Wahala couple?

From Mina to Tolex, Loto to Bamteddy, which of the #BBNaija friendship/relationship are you rooting for?

  • Published:
Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija couple? play

Teddy A and Bambam

On every season of Big Brother Naija, you can expect at least one unique friendship, relationship or sexual encounter among the housemates.

Several relationships - romantic and non romantic - were formed during the third season of the Big Brother Naija show.

Anto and Lolu talk about what's next for their relationship play Lolu and Anto

Cee-C's sister says Tobi is plain stupid Big Brother Naija play

Tobi and Cee-C in  Big Brother Naija house

(MNET Africa)

 

We had the Mina (Miracle and Nina), Loto (Lolu and Anto)Ceebi  (Cee-C and Tobi)Tolex (Tobi and Alex), Leolex (Leo and Alex) and the Bamteddys (Bambam and Teddy A).

Most of the above-mentioned relationships were fostered by the pairing twist this season. And even though the season is over, fans are still very much invested in these relationships.

play Miracle and Nina outside the Big Brother Naija house (Instagram/MiracleIkechukwu)

 

They are stalking the housemates' Instagram pages and demanding for answers to what the future holds for their favourite.

play Alex and Tobi outside the Big Brother Naija house (Instagram/Tobibakare)

 

Pulse Movies has created a poll for our readers to vote their favourite couple.

Which of the above-mentioned pair is your favourite? Which of them are you rooting for now that the show is over?

Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija couple? »

