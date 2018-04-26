Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija couple? »

news

On every season of Big Brother Naija, you can expect at least one unique friendship, relationship or sexual encounter among the housemates.

Several relationships - romantic and non romantic - were formed during the third season of the Big Brother Naija show.

We had the Mina (Miracle and Nina), Loto (Lolu and Anto), Ceebi (Cee-C and Tobi), Tolex (Tobi and Alex), Leolex (Leo and Alex) and the Bamteddys (Bambam and Teddy A).

Most of the above-mentioned relationships were fostered by the pairing twist this season . And even though the season is over, fans are still very much invested in these relationships.

They are stalking the housemates' Instagram pages and demanding for answers to what the future holds for their favourite.

Pulse Movies has created a poll for our readers to vote their favourite couple.

Which of the above-mentioned pair is your favourite? Which of them are you rooting for now that the show is over?